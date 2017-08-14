Man Accused Of Killing Woman With Car In Charlottesville Denied Bond, Trump Under Fire

A man accused of driving his car into a crowd of protesters who were demonstrating against far-right activists in the U.S. state of Virginia has been denied bond and will remain in jail at least until he has legal representation.

James Alex Fields, 20, is being held on a charge of second-degree murder after one person was killed and 19 injured in what President Donald Trump's national security adviser said was an attack that "meets the definition of terrorism."

Judge Robert Downer declined to set bond for Fields, who was not represented by someone from the public defender's office because a relative of someone in the office was injured in the August 12 protest.

U.S. federal investigators said they have opened a civil rights investigation into the circumstances that led James Alex Fields, 20, to plow his car into a crowd on a street in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12.

Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal who acquaintances described as a passionate advocate for social justice, was killed.

Fields also faces three counts of malicious wounding and one count related to leaving the scene of an accident. He was pictured at the rally earlier in the day with a white supremacist group. A former high-school teacher of Fields said the 20-year-old was fascinated with Nazism and had been singled out by school officials when he was in the ninth grade for his "deeply held radical" views on race.

Video footage of the incident shows a car being driven at high-speed, striking and injuring many people, before it slams into the back two other cars and then speeds away in reverse.

Police officials said the deaths of two Virginia state troopers in a helicopter crash during the clashes were also connected to the protests. Corinne Geller, a spokeswoman for Virginia state police, said the pilot and a passenger were killed in the helicopter crash.

Officials in Charlottesville had approved the right-wing rally for August 12, a protest against the city's decision to remove a statue of General Robert E. Lee, the Confederate military leader during the American Civil War.

But permission to hold the rally was withdrawn after street clashes on the morning of August 12.

The man who organized the right-wing rally attempted to hold a news conference on August 14, but he was booed by several hundred people who eventually forced him away from a lectern.

Jason Kessler, a blogger based in Charlottesville, was preparing to speak in front of reporters and news cameras when people chanted and made noises with drums and other instruments.

A video shows a man pushing Kessler, who asked police officers for help. The officers eventually escorted him away.

Immediately after the attack, Trump urged people to unite and expressed condolences for the victims of the violence, but many Democrats and Republicans attacked the president for waiting too long to address the violence, and for saying "many sides" were involved rather than explicitly condemning white-supremacist marchers widely seen as sparking the melee.

In an attempt to quell the controversy, Trump on August 14 denounced racism as "evil" and singled out the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis as "repugnant."

"Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans," Trump said from the White House.

Trump's statement came after the head of the U.S. pharmaceutical firm Merck said on August 14 he was quitting a White House business council, saying that "America's leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry, and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal."

"As CEO of Merck and as a matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism," said Kenneth Frazier, who is African-American.

In turn, Trump lashed out at Frazier, saying in a tweet that because of the move, the executive "will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!"

Drugmakers have come under closer scrutiny because of rising drug prices in the United States, though Merck has not been one of the companies targeted by lawmakers or watchdog groups.

With reporting by AP, AFP, CNN, and Reuters