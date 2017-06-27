Accessibility links

U.S. Warns Syria Preparing Another Chemical Attack, Threatens Retaliation

An aircraft destroyed by cruise missile strikes on Syria's Shayrat Airfield in April

The White House said the Syrian government appears to be preparing for another chemical weapons attack and it warned Syria "will pay a price" if that occurs.

The White House warning late on June 26 said preparations by Syria were similar to those undertaken before an April 4 chemical attack that killed dozens of civilians and prompted President Donald Trump to order a cruise missile strike on a Syrian air base.

"As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria," spokesman Sean Spicer said.

"If, however, [Syrian President Bashar al-Assad] conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price."

Trump ordered the strike on the Shayrat airfield in April after what he said was a poison gas attack by Assad's government that killed at least 70 people -- a charge Syria denied.

The strike put Washington in confrontation with Russia, which has backed Assad with air strikes in his six-year civil war with rebels.

U.S. officials called the April intervention a "one-off" move intended to deter future chemical attacks and not an expansion of the U.S. role in Syria.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
