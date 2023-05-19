Despite Challenges, Negotiators Optimistic About Next Steps Of Western Balkan Countries Toward EU

WASHINGTON -- Top U.S. negotiators who have been working to de-escalate tensions and implement reforms in the Western Balkans told a U.S. Senate committee on May 18 that they remain optimistic about progress in the region toward EU membership despite "considerable" obstacles.

Derek Chollet, U.S. State Department counselor, and Gabriel Escobar, U.S. special envoy for the Western Balkans, faced questions from members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on the progress of their efforts, which is part of an international diplomatic push to bring countries into the European Union and the transatlantic alliance.

Some senators expressed skepticism about overall progress against corruption and crime in the region and the process toward normalization of relations Kosovo and Serbia.

Chollet said the countries of the Western Balkans had come a long way since the wars in the 1990s and had tremendous potential for greater prosperity, "but they need our help to overcome still considerable obstacles."

Among these are anti-democratic leaders, corruption, weak rule of law, lack of independent institutions, dependence on Russian energy, and disinformation, he said, calling on leaders in the region to show political courage to overcome them.

Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey) expressed concern about "not-in-good-faith actors," with regard to the tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, as well as attempts to resolve diplomatic issues in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

In response, Chollet pointed to significant efforts in the area of anti-corruption, which he said was the most important thing holding back progress in the region. He also noted that he supported recent legislation codifying the Biden administration's executive order calling for sanctions on individuals opposing the fragile peace created by the Dayton agreement.

He said this would provide negotiators more tools to combat corruption in the region.

Chollet also said the United States was focused on the challenges in Bosnia, where "pervasive corruption, democratic backsliding, and increasingly inflammatory rhetoric by ethno-nationalist leaders are deeply troubling."

He cited the threat of secession by the Serb-dominted entity in Bosnia and attempts to limit civil society and media freedoms as destabilizing and an attack on the foundations of the Dayton agreement that ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War.

"We have made clear that we oppose such actions and will impose consequences," he said without referring directly to Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, who has already been targeted by sanctions from the United States and Britain over alleged corruption and destabilizing actions, such as repeated threats to pursue independence and union with neighboring Serbia.

Escobar agreed that to make progress toward EU expansion to include Bosnia, targeted constitutional changes would be essential, and though those discussions have begun, getting all parties to agree to a single interpretation of the Dayton agreement would already pose a significant challenge.

He said a consequence of the failure to make progress has "allowed Russia to play a spoiler role against Serbia's strategic goal of European integration -- which the Serbian people strongly desire, and we strongly support."

Shifting to other Balkan countries, Chollet emphasized the importance of Montenegro's parliamentary elections in June, where the U.S. hopes to see additional fair and free representation, as well as greater commitment to EU integration.

In a similarly hopeful discussion about the developments in North Macedonia, Chollet cited recent positive statements by Dimitar Kovachevski, the prime minister, regarding EU integration as evidence of hope for greater progress in the country.

"The politics are tough, but the political will is there," he said.

With reporting by Shelby Rayer in Washington