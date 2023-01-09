News
Defendant Originally From Uzbekistan Goes On Trial In 2017 New York City Bike Path Killings
An Uzbek emigrant charged with killing eight people along a New York City bike path five years ago told an FBI agent he was proud of the destruction he caused and had hoped to kill more people, a prosecutor said on January 9 at the start of the man's trial. Prosecutor Alexander Li told the court that Sayfullo Saipov was to blame for the 2017 attack. Li said jurors will hear that Saipov hoped to win the favor of the Islamic State group after he immigrated legally in 2010. Saipov, 34, has pleaded not guilty. He could face the death penalty if convicted.
U.S. Says Iran May Be 'Contributing' To War Crimes In Ukraine
The United States said on January 9 that Iran's sale of lethal drones to Russia for use in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine means the country may be "contributing to widespread war crimes." While it did not signal a policy shift, the charge marked some of the sharpest U.S. rhetoric against Iran since it began providing weapons to Russia to support its nearly year-long war in Ukraine. National-security adviser Jake Sullivan made the statement as he spoke to reporters accompanying President Joe Biden on a trip to Mexico. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Members Of Russia Motorcycle Group Night Wolves Take Part In Republika Srpska Celebration Day
Members of the pro-Kremlin bikers club Night Wolves, known for their close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, took part on January 9 in a parade in Sarajevo to mark Republika Srpska Day.
About 20 members of the Russian motorcycle club took part in the parade, walking with about 2,000 participants, including policemen and student representatives of the institutions of the Republika Srpska.
The leader of the event said they were members of a club that has been awarded multiple times in Russia and called them promoters of Orthodox Christianity who advocate that the Republika Srpska "be strong and eternal like Mother Russia."
Members of the Night Wolves in recent years have often visited Republika Srpska, where they also have domestic representatives. They have visited on religious and secular holidays, and they also participated in the previous commemorations of Republika Srpska Day.
Bosnian Security Minister Selmo Cikotic had warned about the possible presence of members of radical and extremist groups.
Cikotic told RFE/RL on January 9 that intelligence data indicated that members of the Russian mercenary Vagner group and representatives of the Movement of Serbian Chetniks Ravne Gore would also attend. RFE/RL could not confirm the presence of members of either group at the commemoration on January 9.
A group of young men at the parade, however, were seen carrying flags that they said represented Russia-backed separatists in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
January 9 is celebrated as Republika Srpska Day in the Bosnian entity, although the Constitutional Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina has twice declared the date unconstitutional.
The day marks the anniversary of the region's 1992 declaration of independence, which ignited the 1992-1995 Bosnian War.
Milorad Dodik, the president of Republika Srpska, said during the events in eastern Sarajevo he was "especially proud" of the people who are prepared to defend Republika Srpska.
"We are not doing this out of spite but to show that we are ready to fight for our freedom," said Dodik.
Iranian Lawyer Charged After Reporting Client Was Tortured
An Iranian lawyer who reported on the torture of his client by security agents has been charged for saying so publicly.
The activist HRANA news agency reported on January 8 that Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani was released on bail after being summoned to a court in Karaj to hear the charges against him.
HRANA quoted an informed source as saying the Karaj prosecutor's complaint against the lawyer is because he said his client, Mohammad Hosseini, was tortured until he confessed to playing a part in the murder of a security officer.
Mohammad Hosseini was arrested for his part in nationwide protests triggered by the death while in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Hosseini was hanged in prison on January 7 on charges of "waging war against God."
Ardakani said in a tweet on December 18 that during a meeting Mohammad Hosseini told him he had been tied up and tortured by agents to secure a confession that he played a role in the killing of Ruhollah Ajamian, who was part of the Basij, a volunteer militia under the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
"He was tortured with his eyes closed and his hands and feet tied. They kicked his head until he was unconscious and they injured different parts of his body with an iron rod and an electroshock weapon," Ardakani said.
The case against Hosseini was rushed through three hearings within six days before the death sentence was handed down.
Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences of protesters in Iran after what they have termed "sham trials" that were held via three hearings over six days.
Among those sentenced to death in the same case was Hamid Qarahasanlou, a doctor whose brother has said officers severely tortured his sibling and sister-in-law while in custody.
Last week, the Supreme Court's public relations director announced on Twitter that based on the court's decision, the death sentences for Hamid Qarahasanlou, Hossein Mohammadi, and Reza Aria were being revoked due to a flaw in the investigation.
However, the court rejected appeals by Mohammad Mahdi Karmi and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, confirming their death sentences stemming from the same incident. Both were hanged in prison on January 7.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 2, at least 516 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeded 500 last year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Two Killed In Plane Crash In Russia's Far North
Two people were killed in a plane crash in Russia's Nenets Autonomous Region, north of the Arctic Circle, on January 9. Media reports quoted emergency officials as saying a private An-2 single-engine biplane crashed near the town of Karataika. There were 12 persons aboard, including two pilots. Accidents involving aging planes are common in Russia's Siberia and Far East. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Five Russian Citizens Stranded At Seoul Airport After Requests For Political Asylum Rejected
Five Russian citizens have been stranded at the Seoul airport after South Korean authorities rejected their requests for political asylum, local media reported on January 9. The five men fled Russia after they received conscription papers following Moscow's announcement of mobilization to the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. They say they do not want to go to the war and kill Ukrainians. They now are living at the airport while awaiting a court ruling on their appeals against the decision to refuse their asylum requests. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Neurologist Tells Georgian Court Jailed Politician Saakashvili Is 'Seriously Ill'
TBILISI -- A U.S. neurologist has told a court that jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is "seriously ill" and needs to be treated by professional physicians.
Speaking on January 9 via a video link at a court hearing in Tbilisi into Saakashvili's request to postpone serving his sentence for health reasons, Shaheen Lakhani said he concluded after an examination of Saakashvili that the ex-president is suffering from a number of health issues, the worst of which are dementia and muscle spasms.
Lakhani, who is based in California, also diagnosed Saakashvili with a damaged peripheral nervous system, herniated discs in his neck, post-traumatic stress disorder, and polypharmacy, the simultaneous use of multiple medicines by a patient.
Saakashvili was not present at the hearing. Some reports say the Vivamedi clinic, where Saakashvili has been treated for months, did not allow him to be transported to the Tbilisi City Court due to his poor state of health.
As the hearing took place, dozens of Saakashvili’s supporters rallied in front of the court's building demanding his immediate transfer to a Western hospital for treatment.
Saakashvili, who was Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, a charge he and his supporters say was politically motivated.
His medical team says his health has worsened significantly since he went to prison in October 2021 and staged repeated hunger strikes to protest his incarceration. His lawyers have sought to have his sentence suspended so he can be transferred abroad for more intensive care.
In early December, Saakashvili's legal team distributed a medical report that said he had been "poisoned" with heavy metals while in custody and risked dying without proper treatment.
But Georgian officials have raised doubts about how the severity of his condition.
Saakashvili is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and illegal border crossing. He has rejected those charges as well, calling them trumped-up.
Germany Summons Iran Envoy Over Protester Executions
Germany summoned Iran's ambassador to Berlin on January 9 in protest of Tehran's bloody crackdown on demonstrations and the latest executions of anti-government protesters, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. Baerbock told reporters the Iranian envoy had been called to her ministry "to make unmistakably clear that the brutal repression, the oppression, and the terrorizing of its own population as well as the most recent two executions will not remain without consequence." The executions have sparked global outrage and new Western sanctions against Tehran.
Iran Sentences Three More To Death Over Protests
Three more Iranian protesters have been sentenced to death, bringing to 17 the number of people condemned to such a penalty in connection with protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Tehran's morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law.
Saleh Mirhashemi, Majid Kazemi, and Yaghob Kordsofla were sentenced for "waging war against God"in their alleged role in the deaths of three Basij militia members during protests in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, the judiciary's Mizan Online website said on January 9.
Iranian professional soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani, another of the accused in the case, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison on the charge of "assisting in waging war against God."
Nasr-Azadani had faced the possibility of a death sentence. His case has provoked a strong reaction from the international soccer community, including an announcement from the global professional soccer players union FIFPRO that it was "shocked and sickened" by the the player facing such a punishment for campaigning for women's rights and basic freedoms in his own country.
In the face of mass protests around the country since Amini's death in mid-September, Iranian authorities have warned of harsher penalties to participants in the unrest.
Four of those convicted have been executed -- including two over the weekend -- while two others, Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohamad Broghani, had their sentences upheld by the country's Supreme Court.
In the early hours of January 9, following a report of the imminent execution of Ghobadlou and Broghani, hundreds gathered in front of the Rajaei-Shahr prison in Karaj chanting anti-government slogans.
The protests, highlighted by women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support, are seen as the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The German, French, Norwegian, and Danish governments lodged protests with Iran after the executions over the weekend.
The executions of Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini and Mohammad Mahdi Karam by hanging was a use of the death penalty as a tool of oppression, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
"This is appalling. We call on Iran to cease carrying out death sentences and release those who have been unlawfully detained immediately," Scholz said on Twitter.
After the executions on January 7, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock summoned the Iranian ambassador to the Foreign Ministry. The French, Danish, and Norwegian foreign ministries also summoned Tehran's ambassadors.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left almost 500 dead and hundreds more injured. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Navalny Says He's Been Sent To Solitary Confinement For Washing Himself Too Early
Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says he has been placed in a punitive solitary confinement cell for the 10th time since August. This time, Navalny said on his Telegram channel on January 9, he was sent there for 15 days on December 31 for washing himself 36 minutes earlier than he was supposed to, which the penal colony's administration found to be "a serious violation of internal order." Navalny has called all of his placements in solitary confinement "politically motivated." To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Russian Investigative Committee Orders Probe Against Self-Exiled Actor Over His Ukraine War Comments
The chief of Russia's Investigative Committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin, has ordered a probe launched against self-exiled actor Artur Smolyaninov over a recent interview he gave about Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Bastrykin’s move on January 9 comes days after Smolyaninov said in the interview with Novaya Gazeta.Evropa that if he was sent to the conflict by Russia, he would fight with Ukrainian armed forces instead. To read the original story from Current Time, click here.
Court In Tatarstan Hands 19 Years In Prison To Hizb Ut-Tahrir Member
A court in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, has sentenced a man to 19 years in prison for being a member of the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group. The court ruled on January 9 that Ruslan Ilyasov must stay in a cell for five years and serve the rest of his term in a penal colony. Hizb ut-Tahrir is a global organization based in London that seeks to unite all Muslim countries into an Islamic caliphate. Russia's Supreme Court banned the group in 2003, branding its supporters as "extremists." To read the original story from RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Trial Begins Of Chief Editor, Former Director Of Belarusian News Website Tut.by
MINSK -- The trial of Maryna Zolatava, chief editor of Tut.by, once the largest independent online media outlet in Belarus, and its former director-general, Lyudmila Chekina, has begun on charges their supporters and human rights watchdogs call politically motivated.
Judge Valyantsina Zyankevich of the Minsk City Court started the trial behind closed doors on January 9. Three other defendants in the case -- journalists Volha Loyka, Alena Talkachova, and Katsyaryna Tkachenka -- are being tried in absentia, as they fled the country earlier.
Chekina and Zolatava are charged with tax evasion, organizing activities aimed at inciting racial, ethnic, religious, or social hatred, and public calls through the media and Internet aimed at damaging the national security of Belarus.
Loyka, Talkachova, and Tkachenka face similar charges.
Belarusian authorities shut down Tut.by in May 2021 after police searched the media outlet's offices and its employees' homes and arrested more than a dozen of the website's journalists.
Belarusian authorities have stepped up their repression of journalists and bloggers after mass protests followed the August 2020 presidential election, which the nation's authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka claims he won.
Outrage over what was seen by both opposition forces and the general public as a rigged vote that handed Lukashenka a sixth term in office brought tens of thousands onto the streets to protest the outcome.
Security officials have cracked down hard on the demonstrators, arresting thousands, including dozens of journalists who covered the rallies, and pushing most of the top opposition figures out of the country.
The European Union, the United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka, 68, as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have slapped him and senior Belarusian officials with sanctions in response to the “falsification” of the vote and the postelection crackdown.
Ukrainian, Iranian Women Win Swedish Rights Prize
Three women from Ukraine, Iran, and Turkey have won Sweden's Olof Palme human rights prize in 2023 for championing women's rights and freedoms. Marta Chumalo of Ukraine, Iran's Narges Mohammadi, and Eren Keskin of Turkey were honored for "their efforts in the fight to secure women's freedom, in an age when human rights are threatened by war, violence and oppression," the Olof Palme Memorial Fund said in a statement. An award ceremony will be held in Stockholm on February 1.
Belarusian 'Railway Guerrilla' Handed 13 Years In Prison
MINSK -- A court in Minsk has sentenced a man to 13 years in a maximum security prison after he was convicted of being part of a group involved in damaging railways to disrupt the supply of Russian arms and troops to Ukraine.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said on January 9 that the Minsk regional court sentenced 40-year-old Vital Melnik after finding him guilty of terrorism, possessing illegal firearms, premeditated damage to state property, and publicly insulting the country's authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Judge Anzhalika Danilava also ruled that Melnik's car and phone should be confiscated.
Melnik was among some 60 men and women arrested for their alleged involvement in damaging infrastructure on Belarus railways to impede the progress of Russian troops and arms into Ukraine since Moscow invaded its neighbor in late February 2022.
Investigators found two pistols and ammunition in Melnik's home. Melnik was also accused of damaging a traffic light along a railway in western Belarus in late March 2022.
Investigators say Melnik’s action disrupted the movement of 22 cargo and 17 passenger trains. Police said later that they also found Melnik had made posts online that insulted Lukashenka.
The campaign, called the "railway war," was initiated in Belarus by a group called BYPOL. Those involved in the campaign have been nicknamed "railway guerrillas."
Several members of the group have been handed lengthy prison terms in recent months. Many cases are still being investigated.
Belarus is not a direct participant in the war in Ukraine, but it has provided logistical support to Moscow for the invasion by allowing Russian forces to enter Ukraine via Belarusian territory.
Western nations have slapped Belarus with an ever-increasing list of financial sanctions in response to its efforts to aid the Russian invasion.
Germany Garages Searched In Suspected Chemical Attack Plot By Two Iranian Brothers
German investigators on January 9 searched two garages used by an Iranian man arrested on suspicion that he could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals. The 32-year-old suspect and his 25-year-old brother were detained late on January 7 in Castrop-Rauxel, in western Germany, following a tip from U.S. security officials. Authorities say the men are suspected of planning a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which at least one of them had allegedly sought to obtain the potent toxins cyanide and ricin. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Authorities In Russia's Daghestan Interrogate Relatives Of Security Officer Who Defected
Emran Navruzbekov, an ex-officer of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan who defected to the European Union in 2017, told RFE/RL on January 9 that his relatives have been detained for questioning for a second time in recent days. Navruzbekov said his father, brothers, and mother-in-law were questioned regarding people he continues to be in contact with. Navruzbekov, who revealed FSB moves to follow Daghestani dissidents in Turkey in late December, says his relatives had nothing to do with his decision to defect. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Pope Denounces Iran Death Penalty Following Protests
Pope Francis has broken his silence on the nationwide protests convulsing Iran, denouncing the recourse to the death penalty there and seemingly legitimizing the rallies as demonstrations “demanding greater respect for the dignity of women.” Francis made the comments on January 9 in an annual speech to ambassadors accredited to the Vatican. “The death penalty cannot be employed for a purported state justice, since it does not constitute a deterrent nor render justice to victims, but only fuels the thirst for vengeance,” he said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Top Police Official In Tbilisi Shot Dead By Another Officer
Aleksandr Shekeladze, chief of the police department's Main Directorate of Detectives in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, has been shot dead by a police officer, local authorities said on January 9. The suspect, Giorgi Mgebrishvili, was arrested and placed in a detention center. According to officials, the incident took place over the weekend at Mgebrishvili’s house. Investigators said earlier that a probe had been launched into the "premeditated murder" of Shekeladze. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Echo of the Caucasus, click here.
Law Enforcement Officers Abduct, Detain About Twenty Civilians In Russia's Chechnya
Police in Russia's volatile North Caucasus region of Chechnya have abducted and arrested about 20 civilians in the village of Alkhan-Kala, sources close to law enforcement told RFE/RL on January 9, adding that the arrested men might face extremism charges. Opposition Telegram channels 1ADAT and NIYSO published a list of those arrested. The region's authoritarian leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, is frequently accused by human rights groups of overseeing grave rights abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and targeting the LGBT community. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Ship Carrying Ukraine Corn To China Runs Aground In Suez Canal
A cargo ship carrying more than 65,000 metric tons of corn from Ukraine to China ran aground in the Suez Canal early on January 9, according to ship tracker Marine Traffic. Three tugboats have begun refloating the vessel, the MV Glory, which became grounded during bad weather. It was not clear whether traffic in the canal was affected by the stranded ship. The MV Glory is a bulk carrier built in 2005. It sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands and is 225 meters long.
Ukraine Says It Continues To Turn Back Russian Offensives In The East
Ukraine says it continues to repel attacks by Russian forces, led by the Vagner mercenary group, in the eastern cities of Bakhmut and Soledar as Kyiv warns Moscow is preparing for another major offensive in the coming weeks.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address that Ukrainian troops were holding down key positions amid intense fighting in Soledar, where "things are very difficult."
"The enemy again made a desperate attempt to storm the city of Soledar from different directions and threw the most professional Vagner units into battle," the Defense Ministry said on Telegram on January 9, adding that Russian forces "suffered significant losses" in the fighting "and once again retreated."
The claims could not be independently verified.
Bakhmut and Soledar lie in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, which Putin claims to have annexed. Full control of it and the neighboring Luhansk region, the so-called Donbas, is Putin's main priority at this stage in the war, analysts have said.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now in its 11th month and Kyiv claims Moscow is preparing for another major offensive in the near future.
The United States and its NATO allies announced new military provisions last week to Ukraine, but Kyiv says it still needs more.
In a major policy shift, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would provide about 40 infantry fighting vehicles and a Patriot missile battery after months of foot-dragging.
WATCH: In the battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian gunners are hitting Russian troops with Soviet-era Akatsiya artillery, coordinating their accuracy with multiple spotter drones, they say.
However, Berlin declined for the time being to supply Leopard heavy battle tanks, which Ukraine says is critical for the land battle in the Donbas.
Last week, Condoleezza Rice, the U.S. secretary of state from 2005 to 2009, and Robert Gates, the U.S. secretary of defense from 2006 to 2011, urged the West to approve a "dramatic increase in military supplies and capability" to Ukraine to stop any new Russian offensive and push Putin’s troops out of the country.
Russia's invasion has caused the largest wave of refugees since World War II, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reported on January 8.
"More than 7.9 million people have left the country, and another 5.9 million are internally displaced," said Katharina Lump, UNHCR representative in Germany.
The total number of refugees and internally displaced persons of nearly 14 million is more than a third of the country's total population of approximately 41 million.
Iran Sentences Three More To Death Over Protests
Iran has sentenced to death three people accused of killing three members of the security forces during the protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, the judiciary said on January 9. The latest sentences, which can still be appealed, bring to 17 the total number of people condemned to death in connection with the more than three months of protests. Four of those convicted have been executed, and two others are on death row after their sentences were upheld by the country's supreme court. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
- By Reuters
Donors Pledge $9 Billion For Pakistan's Flood Recovery
Dozens of countries and international institutions have pledged more than $9 billion to help Pakistan recover and rebuild following last year’s devastating floods, which environmentalists and scientists blamed on climate change.
The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) pledged about half the total -- $4.2 billion over the next three years -- and the Asian Development Bank pledged up to $1 billion over the next three years. The United States said it would provide an additional $100 million, and the European Union announced tens of millions of dollars in new aid for Pakistan.
The announcements came as the United Nations hosted a special conference in Geneva to raise funds and other support to help Pakistan cope with the aftermath of the flooding and adapt to climate change.
Pakistani Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khan said the final tally came in above a target set for the international community to meet half of the $16 billion that the UN has estimated is needed to respond to the flooding. The rest is expected to come from the Pakistani government itself.
“Taken as a whole, these commitments total more than $9 billion and from what we know so far, these are all additional commitments from what was already given in terms of humanitarian assistance...from both bilateral and multilateral partners," said Khan.
Sharif thanked the international community for the pledges, saying the flooding affected more than 30 million people, made more than 8 million people homeless, and damaged more than 8,000 kilometers of roads.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told the conference, which drew officials from some 40 countries as well as international financial institutions and private donors, that Islamabad saw it as a "long-term partnership."
At least 1,700 people were killed in the immediate aftermath of the floods, which the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described as a "climate disaster of monumental scale."
“We need to be honest about the brutal injustice of loss and damage suffered by developing countries because of climate change," Guterres told the gathering. “If there is any doubt about loss and damage, go to Pakistan. There is loss. There is damage. The devastation of climate change is real.”
Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and UN chief Guterres attended the one-day gathering in-person. World leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan took part virtually.
Many countries and international organizations already provided funds, supplies, and other support for Pakistan in the immediate follow-up of the floods that first began amid heavy monsoon rains in mid-June.
Macron said France was allocating some $385 million into the French development agency to help Pakistan to rebuild and adapt to climate change. A further $10.7 million will be given for emergency aid, Macron said.
Germany said it will provide $90 million that will be used to finance projects like the construction of rainwater retention basins and drainage systems. Berlin had already pledged about $71.6 million to rebuild infrastructure and deal with the social consequences after the flooding in the South-Asian country.
Speaking at the gathering, Jochen Flasbarth, state secretary in Germany's Economic Cooperation and Development Ministry, said the crisis is one that Pakistan cannot overcome alone.
"It is crucial that we support Pakistan not only in immediate reconstruction, but also in adapting better and sustainably to climate change," he said.
According to Sharif, the flooding immediately affected 33 million people, destroyed more than 2 million homes, and damaged over 8,000 kilometers of roads and 3,100 kilometers of railway track.
The meeting in Geneva was attended by officials from some 40 countries as well as international financial institutions and private donors.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, AP, AFP, Reuters, and dpa
Belarus And Russia To Conduct Joint Air Force Exercises
Belarus and Russia will conduct joint air force exercises starting next week amid growing concern Minsk could join in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The allies will hold the exercises in Belarus from January 15 through February 1, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said. Belarus said all of the nation’s air force bases, air force training grounds, and air defense forces would be activated for the exercises. Russia has already begun sending equipment to Belarus in preparation for the joint air force exercises, Belarus said. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
