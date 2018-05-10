Uzbek President To Meet Trump At White House Later This Month

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev is scheduled to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington later this month.

The Uzbek leader is due to pay his first visit to the White House on May 16, according to White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

In a press release issued on May 10, Sanders said the two presidents will renew their countries' "bilateral strategic partnership, in order to pursue shared interests and address emerging challenges."

They will also be discussing trade, investment, and regional security issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.