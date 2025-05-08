Accessibility links

Cardinal Robert Prevost Elected Pope Leo XIV, First American To Lead Catholic Church

New pope elected by the conclave
New pope elected by the conclave

US Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected pope, the first American ever to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

Prevost, 69, a Chicago native and the 267th pontiff, has taken the name Pope Leo XIV.

"Peace be with you all," he told thousands of pilgrims and onlookers in St. Peter's Square in his first public words as leader of a church with some 1.4 billion members worldwide.

He appeared on the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica more than an hour after white smoke poured from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel.

St. Peter's Square erupted in cheers and applause, marking a pivotal moment for the 2,000-year-old institution.

The new pope's influence will extend far beyond religious boundaries as he steps into a role with diplomatic and social weight.

The election took place amid significant geopolitical instability and growing internal divisions within the church -- both seen as key factors in the conclave's outcome.

Pope Leo has a reputation for cross-cultural appeal and is widely regarded as a church leader who transcends national boundaries.

He served for twenty years in Peru, where he became a bishop and was granted citizenship, before holding the most influential positions in the Vatican.

His predecessor, Pope Francis, was widely seen as a compassionate reformer who prioritized migrants and the environment. He was the first pope from the Americas, the first Jesuit, and the first non-European pope in more than a millennium.

Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88, after battling a severe case of double pneumonia.

