Scottish screenwriter and director Armando Iannucci says he views Russian President Vladimir Putin as an increasingly isolated figure. In an interview with RFE/RL's Vazha Tavberidze, Iannucci, who created the HBO political satire Veep and the 2017 satirical film The Death of Stalin, said Putin "lives in a world where people get further and further away from him" and that he may be left only with "him and his shadow."