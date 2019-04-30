Venezuela In Turmoil As Guaido Says 'Final Phase' Of Bid To Oust Maduro Under Way

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido says he has begun the "final phase" of his plan to oust President Nicolas Maduro, claiming support from "brave soldiers."



Officials in Maduro's government denounced Guaido's actions on April 30 as an attempted coup, and Reuters reported that tear gas was fired at Guaido and dozens of men in military uniform outside an air base in Caracas.



Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said on Twitter that the government is confronting a small "coup attempt" led by military "traitors" backed by right-wing opponents.



Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said that the armed forces remained "firmly in defenSe" of Maduro's government and that all military units nationwide had reported "normality" at their barracks and military bases.



Guaido, whose claim to the presidency is backed by the United States and other countries, appeared in a video shot next to the La Carlota air base surrounded by several heavily armed soldiers backed by a handful of armored vehicles.



Guaido said soldiers who had taken to the streets were protecting Venezuela's constitution, a day ahead of a planned anti-government rally.



"The moment is now," he said.



The United States and more than 50 other countries have recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president.



Russia, Iran, China, and Cuba are among countries supporting Maduro, who started a second term in January following a May 2018 election marred by an opposition boycott and claims of vote-rigging, leading to mass street protests.



In March, Russia, which has substantial economic ties to Maduro's government, sent planes to Venezuela carrying nearly 100 military personnel the U.S. government believes included special forces and cybersecurity experts.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa