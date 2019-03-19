No Agreement On Maduro After U.S.-Russia Talks On Venezuela, U.S. Envoy Says

The United States and Russia have held positive and substantive talks on the crisis in Venezuela, but the two sides are still divided over the legitimacy of President Nicolas Maduro, according to the U.S. special representative for the South American country.



Elliott Abrams made the comments on March 19 after meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in Rome.



Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker Juan Guaido declared himself interim president in January, and was recognized by the United States, most European Union countries, and the majority of Latin American states.



Russia, along with other countries including Iran, Cuba, China, and Turkey, continue to recognize Nicolas Maduro as president.



"No, we did not come to a meeting of minds, but I think the talks were positive in the sense that both sides emerged with a better understanding of the other's views," Abrams said after the closed-door meeting in the Italian capital.



Ahead of the talks, Ryabkov told the Interfax news agency: "We will do everything to protect our cooperation with Caracas."



The meeting took place as the United States imposed fresh sanctions on Venezuela, this time targeting the state-run mining company Minerven and its head.



Maduro, a socialist who took office in 2013 after the death of Hugo Chavez, was sworn in for a second term in January following elections in May 2018 that were marred by an opposition boycott and claims of vote-rigging, leading to mass street protests.



Russia -- who has loaned Venezuela billions of dollars in recent years -- has been Maduro's biggest international supporter since the dispute with Guaido began.

