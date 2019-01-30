Venezuela Targets Opposition Leader With Travel Ban, Bank-Account Freeze

Venezuela’s Supreme Court has ordered a travel ban on opposition leader Juan Guaido and has frozen his bank accounts.



The move, announced on January 29, comes after Guaido declared himself interim president last week.



The United States and other nations have declared embattled President Nicolas Maduro to be an illegitimate leader and have backed Guaido.



Washington has imposed sanctions on the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, a critical source of revenue for the economically crippled country.



On January 29, Venezuela’s attorney general accused Guaido of helping foreign countries to interfere in internal matters and asked the Supreme Court to investigate him.



The court, which is made up of Maduro loyalists, agreed with the request, banning the 35-year-old opposition leader from leaving the country and freezing his bank accounts.



That prompted a stern remark from White House national security adviser John Bolton, who warned of "serious consequences for those who attempt to subvert democracy and harm Guaido."



Meanwhile, in an interview with Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti, Maduro reiterated that he was ready for talks with the opposition "for the sake of peace and its future," with the participation of international mediators.



He also thanked his Russian counterpart, saying that Vladimir Putin “is giving us support on all levels," according to Russia's state-run Sputnik information agency.



Russia has vowed to support the embattled president and sharply criticized Washington for imposing sanctions on PDVSA, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accusing Washington of "publicly setting a course for illegal regime change."

With reporting by AP, Reuters, the BBC, and AFP