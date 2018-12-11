Veteran Rights Defender Alekseyeva To Be Buried In Moscow

MOSCOW -- Lyudmila Alekseyeva, a Russian human rights pioneer who challenged Soviet and Russian leaders for decades, is to be buried in Moscow on December 11.

One of the founders of the human rights organization Moscow Helsinki Group, Alekseyeva died at a Moscow hospital on December 8 at the age of 91.

At a ceremony at the House of Journalists, colleagues and foreign dignitaries paid their last respects to Alekseyeva, including U.S. Ambassador Jon Huntsman and Mikhail Fedotov, head of Russia's Human Rights Council.

Many of those in attendance wore red armbands with a black stripe, a symbol of mourning.

Security was reported to be tight around the building amid reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin may appear at the ceremony.

Those not attending included Lev Ponomaryov, a leading human rights activist who is serving a 16-day jail term for organizing "illegal rallies" via the Internet.

A Moscow court on December 10 rejected a request to allow him to be released to attend Alekseyeva’s funeral.

Human rights defenders and diplomats have praised Alekseyeva and her commitment to the struggle for justice in the Soviet Union and Russia as an inspirational example.

Alekseyeva faced death threats throughout her career and was forced into exile by Soviet authorities in 1977.

She returned to Russia in 1993 after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union and continued her work energetically, but suspicion of nongovernmental organizations under Putin's rule increasingly impeded her activities.