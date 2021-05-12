Victims To Be Buried As Authorities Look For Answers After School Shooting In Russia's Tatarstan

KAZAN, Russia -- The bodies of the nine victims from an attack on a school in the capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan are being delivered to the families for burial as investigators search for answers as to why a teenager went on a deadly shooting spree.

Several black funeral vans and ambulances could be seen lining up near the main morgue in Kazan on May 12 as Tatarstan holds a day of mourning following the tragedy that also injured more than 20 people, most of whom were students at School No. 175.

Many of the victims come from Muslim families and will be buried during the day. The imam of the Gaila mosque of Kazan, Rustam Khairullin, was seen at the morgue helping to organize funeral ceremonies for the victims.

Some of the relatives who agreed to talk to RFE/RL said their loved ones will be buried at cemeteries in Kazan's Kurgan, Samosyrovo, and Rybno-Slobodsky districts.

Four boys and three girls, all eighth-graders, died in the attack, as well as a teacher and another school employee.

A 19-year-old man, identified by local media as Ilnaz Galyaviyev, was arrested on suspicion of setting off an explosion in the school before opening fire on students as they scurried to flee the building, some jumping from third-floor windows to escape the carnage.

According to Interfax, Galyaviyev was enrolled at a nearby business school, the Tatarstan University of Management, but was expelled one month ago for poor academic performance.

The region's commissioner for children’s rights, Irina Volynets, was quoted by the state TASS news agency as saying on May 12 that the motive for the attack is still not known.

"He did not come into the spotlight of any law enforcement agency: his family [was not monitored] as a dysfunctional family, the shooter himself [had] no police record and was not registered with the commission on juvenile affairs," Volynets said.

"One thing is clear -- the family evoked no suspicions in anyone. At his place of study, he was described as an even-tempered, polite, and neatly dressed young man, an ordinary student.... Rumors that he committed this crime out of revenge, to punish someone...appear groundless because he came to this school four years after graduation," she added.

Within hours of the incident, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow, about 700 kilometres west of Kazan, that President Vladimir Putin had immediately ordered the head of the Russian National Guard, Viktor Zolotov, "to hammer out new regulations on the types of weapons which are designated for civilian use, and which weapons may be in the possession of citizens, including the types of small arms the gunman used in this shooting."

The school, located on Dzhaudat Faizi street, has more than 1,000 students.

The alleged gunman was issued a permit for a Hatsan Escort PS shotgun on April 28, Aleksandr Khinshtein, a lawmaker in the lower house of parliament, wrote on social media. Khinstein also said that the school had no security aside from a panic button.

Despite being on the rise, attacks at schools in Russia and other former Soviet republics remain uncommon and the shooting sent shockwaves across the country.