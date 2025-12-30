Kosovo's President Says She Expects New Government To Be Formed Quickly

PRISTINA -- Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani said she expects the country’s new parliament and government to be formed quickly following early parliamentary elections, urging lawmakers to immediately prioritize passage of the state budget and ratification of key international agreements.

Speaking to RFE/RL's Kosovo Service, Osmani warned that delays in forming institutions could block nearly 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) in international funding, including European Union growth funds and World Bank-backed agreements.

Osmani spoke a day after Kosovo held early parliamentary elections on December 28 for the second time this year, following the failure to form a government after the February vote, when Prime Minister Albin Kurti and his Vetevendosje party failed to secure sufficient parliamentary support.

Based on preliminary results, Vetevendosje is projected to win around 56 seats, up from 46 seats in the February elections, leaving it short of the 61-seat majority needed to form a government in Kosovo’s 120-seat parliament. Kurti has previously relied on support from non-Serb minority parties to secure a governing majority.

Once the results are certified, Osmani said elected lawmakers should move swiftly, voting "for the government in the morning, and immediately conclude the international agreements in the afternoon."

Election Of A President

Lawmakers will also face pressure to reach agreement on the election of a president, as Osmani’s current mandate expires in April 2026. She confirmed she intends to seek a second term, arguing that continuity is essential amid regional instability and heightened security challenges across Europe.

Under Kosovo’s constitution, the election of a president must take place no later than 30 days before the end of the incumbent’s term. Failure to do so could trigger new parliamentary elections.

Osmani was elected president in 2021 after running on a joint ticket with Kurti and Vetevendosje, following her departure from the opposition Democratic League of Kosovo, where she had previously held senior roles.

Accusations Against Belgrade

Osmani said Kosovo remains fully committed to the EU-facilitated dialogue on normalizing relations with Serbia, but accused Belgrade of blocking implementation of a 2023 agreement on developing good neighborly relations.

“We have a problem with the Serbian side, which never implements what it promises,” Osmani said. “I hope Brussels will be much clearer in actions, not just words, and demand from Serbia full implementation of its commitments.”

Kosovo has so far refused to submit to the country's constitutional court a draft statute for the Association of Serb Municipalities. The proposed body, intended to provide a degree of self-management for Kosovo’s Serb community, was agreed under the EU-facilitated Brussels dialogue, while the draft statute was put forward by the EU and backed by Western partners, including the United States, Germany, France, and Italy.

Serbia, for its part, accuses Kosovo of failing to implement the agreement by refusing to move forward with the planned Association of Serb Municipalities. Osmani rejected unilateral implementation of the deal, accusing Serbia of repeatedly violating its obligations.

U.S. Ties And Security Challenges

Osmani, who visited the State Department twice this year, said she has seen what she described as growing interest from the United States under President Donald Trump, particularly on maintaining regional stability and preventing renewed violence.

“There is increased interest from the Trump administration to help relations between Kosovo and Serbia and to maintain regional peace and stability at all costs, so that no action that destabilizes our region is tolerated,” Osmani said.

Osmani also cited security challenges stemming from what she described as Russia’s long-standing efforts to destabilize the Western Balkans through Serbia, while stressing the role of Kosovo’s institutions, the continued presence of NATO, and cooperation with Western allies.

“As long as we work closely with our allies, our citizens have every reason to feel safe and protected,” she said.