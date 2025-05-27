Accessibility links

Ukraine

Braving Drones, Volunteer Driver Provides 'Lifeline' To Isolated Ukrainian Villages

Oleksandr, a volunteer driver, travels to the Ukrainian village of Horsk near the Russian border to collect locals. He ferries people to larger towns so they can access health services and shops.

In Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region, life in villages near the Russian border has been pushed to the edge.

Ongoing Russian strikes have shuttered local shops, pharmacies, and public transportation systems, leaving residents isolated and desperate. But one man is refusing to let these communities be forgotten.

Oleksandr, a volunteer bus driver, is part of a grassroots effort to reconnect these villages with the outside world. Braving threats from Russian drones, he drives into danger zones, providing what many call their only lifeline.

“There are still people living there,” Oleksandr says. “Someone’s got to help them.”

The Bus Of Life: Delivering Hope To Ukraine's Isolated Border Villages

Oleksandr collects locals from border villages like Horsk and drives them to larger towns and cities where they can see doctors, visit pharmacies, and buy food. But it’s a journey that can be risky.

“I wait for the right moment to drive,” Oleksandr explains. “I pick up the people and get out quickly because recon and combat drones appear very often."

In the city of Snovsk, Oleksander drops off villagers to shop and stock up on supplies. But the scarcity of some items has driven up costs.

"We were put off by high pharmacy prices so we bought flowers instead," said one woman.

"It's floral therapy," she joked.

While some have kept their sense of humor, conversations on the bus back to the village reveal the deep uncertainty these passengers live with.

“Do you regret leaving civilization to go back to your village?” asked Current Time correspondent Borys Sachalko who tagged along for the journey. “Yes and no," said one woman. "We’re scared, but where else can we go? This is a lifeline. This bus is our lifeline.”

    Borys Sachalko

    Borys Sachalko is a correspondent in Kyiv for Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA. Born in Ukraine, he is a graduate of Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Before joining Current Time’s Kyiv team in 2021, Sachalko worked for the Ukrainian TV channel STB.

    Current Time

    Current Time is the Russian-language TV and digital network run by RFE/RL.

