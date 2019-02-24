Accessibility links

Moldova

Voters From Moldova's Separatist-Held Area Line Up For Parliamentary Vote

Voters From Moldova's Separatist-Held Area Line Up For Parliamentary Vote
Moldovans have been voting in a general election. Voters from Moldova's breakaway Transdniester region came by bus to the government-controlled villages of Dorotcaia and Cosnita to cast their ballots on February 24. Moldova's mainly Russian-speaking Transdniester declared independence from Moldova in 1990, which resulted in a short but bloody war in 1992. The conflict ended with a cease-fire agreement after Russian troops in the region intervened on the side of the separatists. Some 1,400 Russian troops remain in Transdniester, despite UN calls to remove them.

