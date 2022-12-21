Vucic Says Kosovo Roadblocks Won't Be Removed Until Serbian Municipalities' Association Created

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden vowed after welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House on December 21 to strengthen support for Ukraine and told Zelenskiy the United States backs a "just peace" for the country.

"It's an honor to be by your side,” Biden told Zelenskiy in brief remarks before the two leaders began their Oval Office meeting. Ukrainians "inspire the world" in their fight for freedom and democracy, Biden added.

The U.S. president also pledged to continue sending financial, military, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as Zelenskiy expressed his appreciation "from my heart" for U.S. support.

Zelenksiy's first trip abroad since the start of Russia's invasion comes as Congress prepares to vote on a sweeping spending bill that includes a provision to allocate more than $40 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine.

Zelenskiy, dressed in a military-style olive green sweater and trousers, arrived at the White House in a black SUV bearing the flags of the United States and Ukraine. He was greeted by Biden and first lady Jill Biden shortly after his arrival at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington aboard a U.S. Air Force jet.

After Zelenskiy arrived the United States announced its largest single delivery of arms to Ukraine, including Patriot surface-to-air missiles. The State Department said in a statement that the missile systems are "capable of bringing down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling than previously provided air-defense systems."

The White House said earlier in a statement that Biden would announce a significant new package of security assistance to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

In a post on Telegram Zelenskiy said the aim of his meeting with Biden was to strengthen Kyiv's ability to defend itself against the invading Russian forces.

"I am in Washington today to thank the American people, the president, and the Congress for their much-needed support. And also to continue cooperation to bring our victory closer," Zelenskiy said.

"I will hold a series of negotiations to strengthen the resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine," he said, adding that the talks will including the subject of "bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and the United States."

Zelenskiy's post included photos of his arrival at the airport and his reception on a red carpet rolled out at the bottom of the jet's stairs.

Zelenskiy's adviser, Mykhaylo Podolyak, told Reuters that the visit is "extremely significant" and that it invalidates Moscow's attempts to drive a wedge between Washington and Kyiv by alleging bilateral relations are becoming cooler.

"Firstly, both the visit itself and the level of planned meetings unequivocally testify to the high degree of trust between the countries. Secondly, this finally puts an end to the attempts by the Russian side...to prove an allegedly growing cooling in our bilateral relations," Podolyak said in written comments.

"This, of course, is not even close," Podolyak added. "The United States unequivocally supports Ukraine."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat-California) sent a letter to members of the House of Representatives on December 21 outlining details of Zelenskiy's visit to the U.S. Capitol.

"It is with great pride and solemnity that, tonight, we will welcome President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to address a Joint Meeting of Congress," she said, adding that the special session is expected to begin at 7:30 p.m. local time.

"As the fight for freedom in Ukraine wages on, we look forward to hearing his inspiring message of courage, unity, and determination," Pelosi said.

Hosting Zelenskiy will be one of the final acts for Pelosi, who will be replaced by a Republican when the new House session opens early in January. Democrats lost control of the House in the November election but retained the Senate.

Zelenskiy's visit comes 300 days after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine, triggering the biggest war on European soil since World War II. It also coincides with Congress's consideration of a $1.7 trillion spending package that includes massive aid to Ukraine.

The omnibus bill, as it is known, would fund the U.S. government through September and is expected to pass the House and Senate though there is discontent among some Republicans, who control half of the 100 Senate seats.

However, the senior official said the Biden administration is confident that support will remain bipartisan.

"This isn't about sending a message to a particular political party. This is about sending a message to Putin and sending a message to the world that America will be there for Ukraine for as long as it takes."



Ukraine is highly dependent on U.S. military aid to defend itself. The failure to pass the bill could lead to a U.S. government shutdown early next year when Republicans take control of the House and trigger a hold-up of additional aid to Ukraine at a time when many expect Russia to launch a new offensive.

Ukraine has also been asking for Abrams tanks, ATACMS long-range guided missiles, and F-16s, but the Biden administration has so far refused to give the green light on those powerful weapons systems.

The aid for Ukraine included in the omnibus spending package, which lawmakers are under pressure to pass by midnight on December 23, would amount to the biggest American infusion of assistance yet.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked if Moscow had hoped that something positive could come from Zelenskiy's trip, said, "No."

"The supply of weapons continues and the range of supplied weapons is expanding. All of this, of course, leads to an aggravation of the conflict. This does not bode well for Ukraine," Peskov said.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP