Warning Shot: Some Experts Oppose Use Of Kazakh-Produced COVID-19 Vaccine
Some 100,000 doses of a locally produced COVID-19 vaccine called QazVac have already been distributed in Kazakhstan -- before the publication of late-stage clinical trial data. Independent health experts say more data should have been released proving the vaccine works and have raised questions about the trial methodology and manufacturing process. The developer, Kazakhstan's Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems, says its shots are safe and 96 percent effective.