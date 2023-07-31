News
U.S. Officials Will Attend Ukraine Peace Summit In Saudi Arabia
U.S. government officials will attend a Ukraine peace summit in Saudi Arabia, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told a briefing on July 31, adding that he could not give more details. The Wall Street Journal reported on July 29 that Saudi Arabia would invite Western states, Ukraine, and major developing countries to the talks. The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, later confirmed that Saudi Arabia will host talks in August on the situation in Ukraine during which a peace plan is expected to be discussed. To read the original report from Reuters, click here.
Bosnian Serb Officials Hit With U.S. Sanctions For Laws Undermining Dayton Peace Accords
The United States has designated four top Bosnian Serb officials, including the Serb member of the country's presidency, for sanctions for undermining the Dayton accords that ended the Bosnian War in the 1990s.
Zeljka Cvijanovic, the Serbian member of the tripartite Bosnian Presidency, along with Republika Srpska politicians Nenad Stevandic, president of the National Assembly; Radovan Viskovic, prime minister; and Milos Bukejlovic, justice minister were added to the sanctions list over threats to the Dayton agreement and the integrity and sovereignty of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
"These leaders are directly responsible for encouraging the adoption of a law in the National Assembly of Republika Srpska declaring the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina inapplicable in the RS, thus obstructing and jeopardizing the implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement," the Treasury Department said in a statement on July 31.
The National Assembly of Republika Srpska last month voted to suspend recognition of any decisions by Bosnia's multiethnic Constitutional Court and decided against publishing the decisions of the internationally appointed high representative of the Balkan nation, Christian Schmidt.
Both laws were suspended by Schmidt, but the authorities in Republika Srpska continued implementing them and reiterated that they would not respect Schmidt's decisions, which deepened the institutional crisis in Bosnia.
“This action threatens the stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the hard-won peace underpinned by the Dayton Peace Agreement," said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in the statement.
The Treasury Department said the process by which laws are passed and the Republika Srpska National Assembly's website make clear that the four individuals targeted "bear responsibility for requesting the June 27 special session of the [National Assembly] to hold the vote on this inflammatory legislation."
The assembly credits Viskovic, Stevandic, and Cvijanovic for requesting the special session, and Milos Bukejlovic presented the law to the assembly on behalf of the Republika Srpska government, Treasury said.
"Consequently, these four individuals bear responsibility for encouraging the adoption of this legislation that threatens the implementation of the [Dayton Peace Agreement]," the Treasury Department said.
The statement made clear that the institutions that the four politicians represent are not the target of the actions of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
But Nelson said the behavior "further threatens the country’s future trajectory and successful integration into Euro-Atlantic institutions,” and State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a separate statement that the law on Constitutional Court rulings threatens "the country’s prospects for integration into Euro-Atlantic and European institutions at the expense of the people of [Bosnia].”
Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska and the main proponent of the law to make decisions of the Constitutional Court inapplicable in Republika Srpska, had been previously designated for sanctions by the United States.
Radovan Kovacevic, a spokesman for Dodik's ruling Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) party, said the U.S. sanctions were "shameless and hypocritical," adding that "no sanctions will prevent us from doing our job."
Stevandic said that he saw the sanctions as an "award for consistency" in the face of "blackmail and threats from those considered powerful."
The sanctions freeze any assets and rights to assets in U.S. jurisdiction held by the sanctioned individuals. They also bar U.S. citizens from any dealings with the people and entities.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
As Taliban Attempts To Exert Greater Control Over Aid, Afghans Worry Over Declining Assistance
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers are seeking to exercise greater control over international assistance operations by imposing bans and restrictions on aid groups even as the country suffers from one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
In a new report, the research group Afghanistan Analysts Network looked into why the Taliban has imposed restrictions on aid groups and the hard-line government’s attitude towards aid operations and the aid workers implementing them.
Over the past year, the Taliban has banned Afghan women from working for international nongovernmental organizations and most aid groups. It also has ordered all internationally funded education projects to be handed over to its Education Ministry.
Earlier this month, the militant rulers also suspended all Swedish-funded aid projects in what the group said was its response to the burning of the Islamic holy book, the Koran, in Stockholm.
“The Taliban’s increasingly restrictive stance suggests the environment will not become easier any time soon,” the report, released on July 30, concludes.
Written by Sabawoon Samim and Ashley Jackson, the report recommends that aid groups interested in continuing their work in Afghanistan should consider "investing in improving relations with the Taliban and trying to change the authorities’ perceptions of aid actors," adding this should be "an urgent priority.”
According to the United Nations, Afghanistan is one of the worst humanitarian crises globally. More than 29 million Afghans, or over two-thirds of the country’s estimated 40 million people, need humanitarian assistance.
A rapid economic collapse after the pullout of international troops in August 2021, environmental disasters, and the gradual loss of international humanitarian aid has pushed millions toward starvation.
"We are hungry, and we are worried. If aid does not reach us, we will all be dead,” said Hussain, whose family of seven survived because of the two bags of flour an international NGO gave him last month.
No country has officially recognized the Taliban-led government, which has been widely criticized for human rights abuses, severe restrictions of women’s rights, and discrimination against ethnic minorities.
International concerns about the Taliban’s marginalization of women and girls, and other human rights abuses, have further suppressed aid flows.
"I have been sitting here for 10 days and no work,” says Khurd Agha.
“I can only buy bread for my family when I have some money,” the father of seven told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
The Taliban has been at loggerheads with international aid groups for months. In December, the group banned Afghan women from working for local and foreign NGOs, leading major organizations to halt or reduce their operations, including emergency food distribution, health-care services, and education. In April, the ban was expanded to include the UN.
Later that month, international donors and aid agencies suspended their operations in three Afghan provinces after accusing the Taliban of attempting to divert or manipulate aid distribution.
In June, the UN revised its annual aid budget for Afghanistan from $4.6 billion to $3.2 billion this year, citing reduced funding from international donors.
Abdul Fattah Javad, an Afghan aid worker, says he is deeply anxious in Kabul. His country cannot freely trade because of sanctions on the Taliban's unrecognized government, while moves hindering access to aid bite even further.
"The reduction of international aid would have a regrettable effect on the lives of Afghans,” he told Radio Azadi.
Russian Woman Escapes Abductor Who Held Her Against Her Will For 14 Years
A woman told police in Russia's Urals region of Chelyabinsk that she escaped after 14 years of being held against her will and sexually abused by the man who abducted her.
The Investigative Committee said in a statement on July 31 that a man with psychological issues in the Chelyabinsk region had been charged with the abduction of a person in 2009, adding that the suspect is currently in a medical facility under investigators' control.
In a second statement, the Investigative Committee said that while investigating the abduction, it was revealed that the suspect might have been involved in a killing of a local woman in his house in 2011.
"After killing the woman, the suspect dismembered the victim’s body which he buried in his basement," the Investigative Committee's statement said, adding that investigators are currently collecting evidence items in the suspect's house.
Media reports only identified the suspect as Vladimir and the woman who managed to escape as Yekaterina.
The reports cited Yekaterina as saying that she was 19 in 2009 when Vladimir lured her into his house in the town of Smolino and held her captive.
Yekaterina says Vladimir installed metal bars on the widows and an additional lock on the door of his house to keep her from leaving.
According to Yekaterina, the man regularly beat and raped her and threatened to kill her with a knife.
Vladimir’s mother lived in the house as well and was aware of the situation but did not protest against it, according to Yekaterina.
In recent days, Yekaterina said, Vladimir felt sick after days of alcoholic intoxication and his mother called an ambulance. The situation provided a chance for Yekaterina to run away and find her sister, who had been looking for her since she disappeared.
With reporting by RBK and Ostorozhno, Novosti
Suspect Detained In Albania On Warrant From Special Kosovar Tribunal
Albanian authorities have arrested a former Kosovar rebel wanted by a war crimes court in The Hague. Dritan Goxhaj was detained in Tirana under an arrest warrant issued by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, the court said on July 31 in a statement. Goxhaj is wanted for "offenses against the administration of justice involving intimidation and obstructing official persons in performing official duties." The court, which is based in the Netherlands and is staffed by international judges and lawyers, was set up in 2015 to handle cases under Kosovar law against former Kosovo Liberation Army guerrillas. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iranian Court Sentences Two Female Journalists To Over Four Years In Prison Each
Iranian female journalists Saeeda Shafiei and Nasim Sultanbeigi have been sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison each for participating in the Freedom Life Women protests. Shafiei wrote in a tweet on July 31 that the Revolutionary Court had charged her and Sultanbeigi with “assembly and collusion” and “propaganda activity against the regime.” Shafiei additionally announced that her other co-defendant, female journalist Mehrnoosh Zarei, was acquitted. The sentences come amid continuing protests for women’s rights sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022. To read the original story from Radio Farda, click here.
Moscow Court Upholds 25-Year Prison Sentence Of Kremlin Critic Vladimir Kara-Murza
The First Court of Appeals in Moscow has upheld the 25-year prison term handed to outspoken Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza on charges of high treason, involvement in activities of an undesirable group, and discrediting Russia's armed forces that he and his supporters call politically motivated.
The court rejected Kara-Murza's appeal against his imprisonment, saying his verdict and sentence must stay unchanged.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Kara-Murza was initially arrested in April 2022 after returning to Russia from abroad and charged with disobeying a police officer.
He was later charged with discrediting the Russian military, a charge stemming from Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and a Kremlin push to stamp out criticism of the subject. The treason charges were added later over remarks he made in speeches outside Russia that criticized Kremlin policies.
The former journalist who holds Russian and British passports has spent years as a politician opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin and has lobbied foreign governments and institutions to impose sanctions on Russia and individual Russians for purported human rights violations. He has twice survived being poisoned, according to his own accounts and those of his supporters. Russian authorities deny any involvement in the alleged attacks.
After Kara-Murza's appeal was rejected, Britain announced sanctions against several Russian judges and officials involved in his trial.
"This is desperate and unfounded," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Twitter. "Rejecting @vkaramurza’s appeal is unjustifiable. He should be released immediately."
Moscow city court Judges Vitaly Belitsky, Yekaterina Mikhailovna Dorokhina, and Natalia Nikolaevna Dudar were among those added to the U.K.'s sanctions list. Britain has previously imposed sanctions on some of those connected to the case.
Kara-Murza is one of many opposition activists, reporters, and others who have been arrested and prosecuted under tightened legislation amid a growing Kremlin crackdown on civil society.
According to the human rights group OVD-Info, almost 20,000 Russians have been detained for anti-war protests since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Kara-Murza was a key advocate for the U.S. Magnitsky Act, which sets out sanctions for human rights violators in Russia.
In March, the United States designated six people, including three judges, for sanctions due to their role in Kara-Murza’s detention.
The judge who oversaw Kara-Murza’s trial and who read out his sentence on April 17, Sergei Podoprigorov, was one of the first sanctioned by the United States under the Magnitsky Act 10 years ago.
With reporting by Reuters, TASS, and Interfax
Iranian Insurer Shut After Pictures Surface Of Female Employees Without Hijabs
The Iranian government has suspended the operating license of Azki.com, a startup specializing in online insurance sales, following the publication of images showing some of its female employees without the compulsory hijab, as the government continues to tighten its enforcement of dress-code regulations.
The suspension was announced by the Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), on July 30. The agency had previously labeled the images of Azki's female employees as a "violation" and "norm-breaking."
Last week, a video circulated on social networks showing Azki's employees in various departments, many of whom were not observing the compulsory hijab.
In response to the backlash, Azki stated that these images were published without the company's knowledge or permission. However, under pressure from hard-line media and Twitter accounts supporting the government and the compulsory hijab, the Central Insurance Agency of the Islamic Republic suspended Azki's license.
Azki is one of several private sector companies in Iran to face government action in recent weeks due to its employees' resistance to the compulsory hijab law.
Digikala, an online platform for selling goods, had its administrative building sealed after supporters of the Islamic republic reacted angrily to the publication of images of employees without the compulsory hijab.
A few days later, the online bookstore Taaghche faced a similar backlash, with state publishing institutions announcing contract cancellations because of images of employees without the compulsory hijab.
The closing of commercial and trade places has been extended beyond large cities and metropolises to include smaller towns. Mohammad Rostami, the law enforcement commander of the northern Iranian county of Talesh, said 24 business units there have been shut as part of "preventive actions to confront social abnormalities."
Anger over the suppression of human rights, and women's rights in particular, has boiled over since last September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. She was being held for an alleged violation of the hijab law, which makes it compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their heads when out in public.
While the protests appear to have waned slightly in recent months, resistance to the hijab remains strong as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
The wave of government intervention against those violating the law has been met with stiff resistance from women.
The campaign against the compulsory hijab has grown so widespread that Abdolhossein Khosropanah, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, conceded in June that while women defying the hijab law should technically be arrested, the large numbers of women involved made such mass detentions unfeasible.
In recent weeks, authorities have broadened their crackdown on the issue, shutting down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to enforce Islamic laws and hijab rules.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated a tougher stance by the government against offenders.
Ukrainian Lawmaker Kholodov Resigns After Leaving Country In January
Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said on July 31 that lawmaker Andriy Kholodov of the ruling Servant of the People party had resigned. A day earlier, Skhemy (Schemes), an investigative project run by RFE/RL, revealed that Kholodov had been out of the country since January and is now with his family in Cyprus, where he owns a property. Last week, another lawmaker of the ruling party, Yuriy Aristov, was stripped of his mandate for leaving the country for almost two months in violation of a ban on males of conscription age leaving during Russia's ongoing invasion. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iranian Nurses, Pensioners Rally As Living Conditions Worsen
A group of Iranian nurses from Tehran’s Khomeini Hospital staged a protest on July 30 over unpaid wages and the flawed implementation of the 2007 Nursing Tariff Act, another sign of growing anger among Iranian nurses over working conditions.
The nurses' demands come after the recent warning by the head of the Iranian Nursing Organization, Mohammad Mirzabeygi, that while several large hospitals are opening, there is a marked shortage of nurses in the country.
At the center of the dispute is that the Nursing Tarriff Act, which regulates overtime nurses can work and as well as the benefits they receive, has yet to be implemented, according to the nurses and their representatives.
"The nursing law, approved by the Guardians Council and passed by the parliament about 15 years ago, has never been implemented," the chairman of the board of the Mashhad Nursing System, Mohsen Gachpazan, said recently.
In a parallel development, retirees from the Social Security offices in Shush, Karun, and Haft Tappeh held a protest in front of the Shush district social security building on July 30 to call attention to their ongoing demands for pension increases in the face of sharply rising living costs.
The demonstrations by retirees comes after the government recently announced a decision to consolidate 18 different pension funds into one in an attempt to address a shortfall equivalent to $6 billion and rising.
For more than a decade, the Iranian government has been staving off the crisis in the pension funds through various measures such as allocating shares, transferring factories, and even gifting land to offset debts.
Despite these efforts, official reports indicate that out of the 18 pension funds in Iran, 17 were either bankrupt or teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.
Iran's economy has been ravaged by U.S. sanctions, hitting budget revenues hard while also leading to a surge of protests countrywide. A sign of the difficult times faced by Iranians came in a recent report from the Labor Ministry, which showed that Iran's poverty rate doubled in 2021, with one-third of the population living in "extreme poverty."
Unrest has rattled Iran for more than a year in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
Kazakh Dissident Finally Released From Prison, Two Days After Sentence Ended
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Noted Kazakh dissident Ermek Narymbaev (aka Narymbai) has been released from prison two days after he was supposed to be set free.
In an apparent move to avoid rallies in front of the penal colony, prison guards brought Narymbaev to his apartment in the Central Asian nation's largest city, Almaty, early in the morning on July 31.
Narymbaev told supporters who came to visit him at his apartment that he had been on a hunger strike the final 44 hours of his incarceration, demanding his release, which had been scheduled for July 29. It remains unclear why he was held two days longer than his sentence.
"I do not plan to leave the country. I lived abroad for too long. I want to be with you, my people, in the epicenter of events, and be useful for our country," Narymbaev said, adding that he plans to work as a teacher and political and judicial consultant.
Narymbaev also said that according to the court's ruling, he does not have the right to have a bank account, despite the fact that President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev had announced in 2019 that all restrictions imposed on individuals with criminal records related to charges of extremism had been lifted.
On July 13, a court in southern Kazakhstan reduced Narymbaev's sentence by 11 months, ruling that the remainder of the sentence would be replaced by parole-like restrictions. It also ordered Narymbaev to pay a fine and banned him from participating in public events such as rallies and demonstrations.
Narymbaev's lawyer, Zhanar Balghabaeva, said at the time that her client should be released on July 29 -- after 15 days -- if the prosecutor's office did not object to the court's change to the sentence. No objection, if there was one, was made public.
The 53-year-old, who has been included on a list of "political prisoners" created by local human rights defenders, has been jailed several times for his political views and is known as a staunch critic of the tightly controlled former Soviet republic's government.
He fled Kazakhstan in 2016 for Ukraine after receiving death threats from unknown individuals. Narymbaev said at the time that the threats were masterminded by Kazakh authorities in a bid to intimidate him.
He returned to Kazakhstan in February 2022 after unprecedented anti-government rallies shook the Central Asian nation the month before, leaving at least 238 people dead.
He was arrested upon his arrival in Almaty and sent to prison for 30 months to serve the remainder of a previous suspended prison term he was handed in 2015 on a charge of inciting hatred, which he called politically motivated.
Moldovan Parliament Bans Leaders Of Dissolved Russia-Backed Party From Elections
Moldovan lawmakers on July 31 passed a bill that prevents the leaders of a Russia-backed party that was banned by the Constitutional Court from running in elections for a period of five years.
The court declared the Shor party "unconstitutional" last month and dissolved it amid moves by Moldova to reduce the influence of Russia, which has held considerable sway in the former Soviet republic since the fall of the Soviet Union.
On July 31, 54 lawmakers from the ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) voted in the second and final reading of a law that bans Shor party leaders from running in elections for a period of five years. The first reading, passed on July 14, initially provided for only three years of interdiction.
"This is an important step toward removing this corrupt and criminal tumor from Moldovan politics," speaker Igor Grosu of PAS said after the vote.
The 27-strong pro-Russian opposition Bloc of Communists and Socialists left the plenary session before the vote, while the six former members of the Shor Party have been boycotting parliament since their party was outlawed.
The ban targets the executive leadership of the party and those eligible to run for parliament.
The measure is seen as a move to counter the fugitive party leader Ilan Shor's announcement that he had founded another political group after the Constitutional Court outlawed the Shor Party and said it would run in the next election in 2025.
Shor, a fugitive Moldovan oligarch implicated in a $1 billion bank fraud and other illicit schemes, has organized months of anti-government protests with the aim toppling pro-Western President Maia Sandu and a new reformist government appointed in February.
Shor is reported to currently live in Israel.
Belarus's Supreme Court Rejects Journalists' Appeals Against Lengthy Prison Terms
MINSK -- The Supreme Court of Belarus has rejected appeals filed by Maryna Zolatava, the chief editor of the Tut.by news website, and its former director-general, Lyudmila Chekina, against the 12-year prison sentences they were handed in March on charges their supporters and human rights watchdogs call politically motivated.
The court said in a statement on July 31 that the sentences of the two journalists would now come into force.
The Minsk City Court sentenced Zolatava and Chekina as authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime continues its crackdown on free speech and dissent following unrest sparked by a 2020 presidential election the opposition and Western governments say was rigged.
Three other defendants in the case, journalists Volha Loyka, Alena Talkachova, and Katsyaryna Tkachenka, have fled Belarus.
Chekina and Zolatava were found guilty of tax evasion, organizing activities aimed at inciting racial, ethnic, religious, or social hatred, and public calls through the media and Internet aimed at damaging the national security of Belarus.
Belarusian authorities shut down Tut.by in May 2021 after police searched the website's offices and its employees' homes and arrested more than a dozen of its staff.
Belarusian authorities have stepped up their repression of journalists and bloggers after mass protests followed the August 2020 presidential election, which Lukashenka claims he won.
Outrage over what was seen by both the opposition and the general public as a rigged vote to hand Lukashenka a sixth term in office brought tens of thousands onto the streets to protest the outcome.
Security officials have cracked down hard on the demonstrators, arresting thousands, including dozens of representatives of democratic institutions and journalists who covered the rallies, and pushing most of the top opposition figures out of the country.
The European Union, United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka, 68, as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have slapped him and senior Belarusian officials with sanctions in response to the "falsification" of the vote and postelection crackdown.
Czechs Freeze Bank Accounts, Impound Property Of Russian Oligarch Yevtushenkov
Czech media reports say investigators have frozen bank accounts and impounded the property of Russian oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov and his son Feliks in Prague and Karlovy Vary. The Czech government has added Yevtushenkov and his son to the sanctions list for their activities that "impose a threat to the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine." Yevtushenkov has close ties to the Russian government and along with his son leads the RTI Systems machine-building concern that is linked to Russia's Defense Ministry. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russian Anti-War Street Artist Sentenced To 15 Days In Jail
Russian artist Filipp Kozlov, aka Philippenzo, told RFE/RL that he was arrested at a Moscow airport over the weekend upon his arrival from Georgia and later sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of refusing to follow a police officer's orders. Kozlov said he plans to appeal the sentence. Philippenzo became known for his street art made after the Kremlin launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. His works challenged the government's decision to start the war. Last year, Philippenzo was fined three times on charges of discrediting Russia's armed forces. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Another Russian Soldier Sentenced For Refusal To Go To War In Ukraine
A military court in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula said on July 31 it had sentenced a soldier to 30 months in a colony settlement for refusal to go to war in Ukraine. A colony settlement is a dormitory-like penitentiary located near an industrial facility where convicts work alongside regular employees. TheSota Telegram channel identified the soldier as Grigory Mekhedov. Since the start of the partial mobilization to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, 1,064 probes have been launched against soldiers and officers who illegally left their units, refused to follow orders, or deserted. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Wagner Group Stops Recruiting, Continues Activities In Africa, Belarus, Prigozhin Says
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner chief who led a short-lived insurrection in Russia last month, said on Telegram on July 31 that the mercenary group had suspended recruitment, adding that it "continues its activities in Africa and at training centers in Belarus." "Right now, we are not facing a personnel deficiency and do not plan to carry out a new recruitment," Prigozhin, who did not give his current location, said. Last week, Prigozhin was spotted at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg. While his exact whereabouts have been unknown since the mutiny, he is believed to be moving between Russia and Belarus. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Journalist Detained For Pelting Embassy In Estonia With Eggs
Estonian police have detained self-exiled Russian journalist and outspoken Kremlin critic Arkady Babchenko. Police in Tallinn said in a statement that a probe was launched against a man who pelted the Russian Embassy in Tallinn with eggs late on July 30. Babchenko confirmed on Twitter that he was detained by police. In 2018, Ukraine's Security Service staged his assassination as part of a sting operation to catch people involved in an alleged Russian plot to kill him. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Cruise Ship, Met With Fresh Protests In Batumi, To Remove Georgian Port From Itinerary
The cruise ship Astoria Grande, with some 800 mostly Russian passengers on board, was met with fresh protests as it arrived in the Georgian Black Sea port of Batumi early on July 31 on its way back from Istanbul.
Protesters held banners with slogans decrying Russia's war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin for launching the invasion. Police detained nine protesters.
RIA Novosti, citing data from the cruise sales agency, reported that the Astoria Grande, which organizes regular cruises from the Russian port of Sochi through Batumi to Istanbul, will no longer stop in the Georgian port.
The protest, attended by some 200 students, members of opposition parties, and civil activists was the second in several days.
WATCH: The cruise ship Astoria Grande, with some 800 mostly Russian passengers on board, was met with fresh protests as it arrived in the Georgian Black Sea port of Batumi early on July 31 on its way back from Istanbul.
According to blogger Nikolai Levshits, several Georgian opposition parties and civic movements blocked the exit of passengers from the ship and blocked access to a bus that had come to take the tourists into the city.
Levan Khabeishvili, the head of the opposition National Movement, also took part in the protest.
On July 27, the Astoria Grande was forced to leave Batumi ahead of schedule after hundreds of Georgians there and in the capital, Tbilisi, protested its presence in Georgia.
The protests broke out following revelations that Russian passengers on board had told Georgian media that they supported Russia's 2008 war against Georgia and that Moscow had "liberated" Abkhazia, the breakaway region Georgia lost control of during the conflict.
According to reports, among the passengers are Russian television stars who support Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and Putin, including Russian singer Mitya Fomin, who took part in a televised marathon show in support of the war, Belarusian singer Dmitry Koldun, and members of the Russian band Te100steron, all known for being pro-war.
More Than 700,000 Ukrainian Children Taken To Russia Since Start Of War, Official Says
Russian children's commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova has said that more than 700,000 Ukrainian children have been taken from Ukraine to Russia since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Lvova-Belova said in a report published on July 30 that the vast majority of those children came to Russia accompanied by parents and relatives. On March 17, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lvova-Belova. They were charged with being responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia -- a war crime under international legislation. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
At Least 11 Civilians Killed In Russian Strikes As Ukraine Gains Some Ground In South
At least 11 Ukrainian civilians, including a child, were killed in Russian shelling and air strikes, regional officials and the military said, as Kyiv's forces reportedly made further territorial gains in the south amid heavy fighting on the entire front line.
The death toll in a Russian missile strike early on July 31 on a high-rise apartment building in the southern city of Kryviy Rih has increased to six, the Ukrainian emergency service said.
"At the moment, unfortunately, we have six dead, including one child, 10 years old, and 75 wounded," said Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryviy Rih Defense Council.
"Currently, 22 people are in hospitals, including two children, and two people are in a very serious condition. All the necessary help is being provided now," Vilkul said, speaking on RFE/RL's Svoboda Live program.
Russian shells also struck the southern city of Kherson for a second time in less than 24 hours on July 31, killing a 65-year-old man in his car, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Telegram.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the eastern region of Donetsk, said on July 31 that two civilians were killed by Russian shelling late on July 30.
Local authorities in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy reported on July 30 that two civilians had been killed and at least 17 injured in a Russian rocket attack.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces have been engaged in heavy fighting along the entire front line, repelling Russian assaults in the northeast and making some advances in the south, Ukrainian officials said.
Ukrainian troops fought more than 20 close-combat battles over the previous 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its morning report on July 31.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, meanwhile, reported advances in the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya.
"We are gradually but surely moving [ahead] in the Berdyansk and Melitopol directions," Malyar said on Telegram, adding, "Fighting continues in all directions of the counteroffensive."
Malyar said that since the start of their counteroffensive in May, Ukrainian forces had liberated almost 205 square kilometers -- out of which almost 13 square kilometers were recaptured during the past week.
In the northeast, Russian forces continued their attacks on Ukrainian-held Kupyansk and Lyman, "but failed and suffered losses," Malyar said.
Ukrainian and Russian forces continued heavy artillery exchanges in the Bakhmut area of Donetsk, where fierce fighting has been under way for months, with Malyar saying that Moscow is pouring additional troops into the area.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine is to open discussions with Washington in the coming days on "firm" security guarantees for Kyiv that would ensure the country's ability to protect itself until it becomes a member of NATO.
"Ukraine will begin negotiations with the United States on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees next week," Yermak wrote on Telegram late on July 30.
"These guarantees will be valid until Ukraine acquires NATO membership, which is the most reliable guarantee of security. As long as there is a war in our country and we cannot join NATO, our state must secure reliable guarantees for the transition period," he wrote.
Yermak also said a Ukrainian-organized meeting will soon be held in Saudi Arabia to discuss Zelenskiy's peace plan, which is based on the departure of all Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.
Zelenskiy on July 30 warned that it is was "inevitable" that "war" would come to Russia after authorities there were forced to temporarily close a busy Moscow airport following an overnight drone attack on the capital.
"Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia -- to its symbolic centers and military bases. And this is an inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair process," Zelenskiy said on July 30 during a visit to the city of Ivano-Frankivsk -- which, although in western Ukraine, has been hit by Russian missile fire in the past.
Russian officials said three Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow early on July 30, injuring a security guard and forcing the temporary suspension of traffic at Vnukovo airport, one of four major facilities serving the capital.
Russia's Defense Ministry called it an "attempted terrorist attack" and claimed that one drone had been shot down and two others jammed, leading them to crash into Moscow's prestigious Moskva-Citi business complex.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Georgia Reiterates Support For 'One China Principle' During PM's Visit To Beijing
Georgia's government on July 31 issued a joint statement with China on the establishment of a "strategic partnership" between the two countries. According to the statement, issued as Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili was on an official visit to China, "Georgia decisively supports one China principle." Gharibashvili met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang during the visit. For years, Georgia has called Western countries its strategic partners, enshrining into the constitution its plans to join NATO and the European Union. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Lithuanian President Expresses Concern About Wagner Troops In Belarus
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has again expressed concern about the presence of Russian Wagner mercenaries in neighboring Belarus, saying they pose a serious threat to the country's security.
Nauseda said it may prove "tempting" for those involved with the mercenaries to use the soldiers to create provocations against Lithuania, Poland, or Latvia, though he admitted there were no indications that such provocations were being prepared.
The comments were made during a visit to the Medininkai border crossing between Belarus and Lithuania, where Nausėda previously warned that Wagner mercenaries might pose as migrants to slip across the border into the EU.
Meanwhile, Russia's Wagner mercenary group has begun training mechanized units of the Belarusian military, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on July 30.
"Training is being conducted to organize departments, platoons, and companies, taking into account the experience of the [Wagner] specialists," the ministry said.
Thousands of Wagner mercenaries have arrived in Belarus since the group's short-lived rebellion in Russia.
Wagner troops played a key role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, helping take main parts of the town of Bakhmut after nearly 10 months of intense fighting.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Belarus Service
Russian Embassy In Moldova To Suspend Consular Appointments
Russia's embassy in Moldova said it will temporarily stop providing appointments for consular matters in what Moldovan officials say is a situation linked to the order by the country's authorities to reduce staff. The embassy late on July 29 said consular appointments would be suspended from August 5 "for technical reasons." Ex-Soviet Moldova has been buffeted by Russia's war in neighboring Ukraine, and pro-Western President Maia Sandu has denounced the invasion and accused Moscow of trying to destabilize her country. Moldovan officials ordered the Russian Embassy to reduce staff to 25 from more than 80 by August 15. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Macedonian-Albanian Party Offers Deal To Clear Path To EU Membership Talks
North Macedonia's opposition nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party has welcomed an ethnic Albanian party's offer to resign from government ministries in a move designed to help push forward the path toward EU talks, but it said the resignations must be irrevocable and that elections be quickly called. The Democratic Union for Integration (BDI) said the resignations would become effective only if VMRO-DPMNE votes for constitutional changes to recognize a Bulgarian minority, as demanded by Bulgaria in return for dropping its veto for EU membership. The ruling Social Democratic Party (SDSM) didn't immediately comment. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
