'No Peace Without Justice': Washington's Unified Stand Against Russia's War On Ukrainian Children

WASHINGTON -- US lawmakers from both parties sharply condemned Russia’s mass abduction of Ukrainian children during a congressional hearing on March 25, presenting a united front in support of accountability for what witnesses described as one of the gravest ongoing crimes of the war.

The hearing, held by the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission -- a panel in the House of Representatives focused on global human rights -- took place the same day a new report by the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab detailed the alleged involvement of Russian energy giants in a network of camps holding Ukrainian children.

It also coincided with a White House summit hosted by First Lady Melania Trump, which included Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska, focusing on protecting and empowering children.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers and experts said the timing underscored growing international attention to what Ukrainian officials estimate is the forced transfer of about 20,000 children to Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Bipartisan Focus On Russia’s Responsibility

Addressing the hearing, Democratic Congressman James McGovern of Massachusetts and Republican Congressman Chris Smith of New Jersey stressed that accountability for Russia’s actions remains a shared priority.

“There’s no space between us,” Smith said, highlighting bipartisan agreement on confronting Moscow’s actions.

Lawmakers repeatedly cited findings by international bodies that Russia has committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, particularly through the systematic deportation and “re-education” of Ukrainian children.

Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett of Texas said the forced transfer of children “is not a side effect of war -- it’s a crime,” citing international law and arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the children’s rights commissioner.

Congressman Smith described the abductions as part of a broader campaign to erase Ukrainian identity, saying children are being “brainwashed” and cut off from their culture and families.

Democratic Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon called the practice “gut-wrenching,” noting that thousands of children remain unaccounted for and that most have not been returned.

Russian officials frequently portray their involvement with Ukrainian children as a humanitarian gesture -- sheltering, feeding, or protecting minors from the war -- or as a necessity due to the breakdown of services in occupied regions.

Witnesses Detail Abduction Mechanisms

Testifying before the panel, Katya Pavlevych, a policy adviser with the Razom for Ukraine nongovernmental organization and the American Coalition for Ukraine, described the abductions as “the largest case of missing children since World War II.”

She said the often-cited figure of 20,000 deported children represents only documented cases, while as many as 1.6 million Ukrainian children remain under Russian occupation, where they face ongoing indoctrination and militarization.

“These are not isolated crimes,” Pavlevych said. “They are part of a state policy aimed at erasing Ukrainian identity.”

She added that at least 400,000 children have been enrolled in Russian paramilitary youth programs, while many younger children have been placed with Russian families or institutions.

Despite limited cooperation from Moscow, more than 2,000 children have been returned -- largely through risky operations coordinated by Ukrainian authorities and civil society groups.

David Crane, founding chief prosecutor of the Special Court for Sierra Leone and founder of the Global Accountability Network, told lawmakers the abductions reflect a broader pattern seen in modern conflicts.

“Women and children pay a particularly heavy price,” he said, warning that corporations and state-linked entities can play enabling roles in such abuses.

Crane highlighted the creation of the Special Tribunal For The Crime Of Aggression Against Ukraine, launched in 2025, as a major step toward holding the Russian leadership accountable for initiating the war.

Former US war crimes ambassador David Scheffer said the tribunal is essential because existing mechanisms cannot fully prosecute the crime of aggression.

He described Russia’s campaign as “rolling aggression,” with continuous attacks generating extensive evidence against senior political and military leaders. Scheffer also noted that while sitting heads of state may temporarily avoid trial, other officials --including military leaders -- could face prosecution sooner.

'No Peace Without Justice'

Inna Liniova, director of the Human Rights Center at the Ukraine Bar Association, outlined the broader legal landscape.

She said multiple mechanisms -- including the ICC, the International Court of Justice, and the European Court of Human Rights -- are already addressing aspects of Russia’s conduct. However, she stressed that a key gap remains: prosecuting the crime of aggression itself.

“The recently established special tribunal is designed to fill this gap,” she said, urging wider international support and funding to make it operational.

The hearing took place as the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab released findings linking Russian state-affiliated companies, including Gazprom and Rosneft, to facilities where Ukrainian children are reportedly held and subjected to ideological training.

Lawmakers from both parties signaled interest in further investigating the role of such entities, with some suggesting additional hearings and potential sanctions.

Crane warned that failing to prosecute aggression would embolden other authoritarian leaders, while Scheffer said the legal framework developed since World War II requires enforcement.

“Without accountability,” he said, “there will be little prospect of preventing future wars of aggression.”