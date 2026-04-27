Suspect In Washington Shooting Charged With Assassination Attempt On Trump

The suspect in the shooting at a Washington gala where US President Donald Trump was due to speak has been charged with attempted assassination as well as with a broader plot targeting senior government officials.

US Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, announced the charges at a press conference on April 27, two days after the attack at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, saying that the suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, will likely face additional charges as the investigation continues.

"Those charges are only three charges that are in the complaint… there will be additional charges as this investigation continues to unfold," Pirro said. "But make no mistake, this was an attempted assassination of the president of the United States."

On April 25, Allen, a 31-year-old from California, opened fire on security personnel with a shotgun, sparking chaos as Trump and US first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of a nearby ballroom unharmed.

Officials have said one security officer was shot as Allen tried to rush past a security checkpoint, but sustained no serious injuries as he was wearing a bulletproof vest. Pirro, however, said investigators believe Allen intended to "bring down as many of the high-ranking cabinet officials as he could."

Speaking at the same press conference, acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the investigators have been able to obtain a manifesto that Allen has allegedly sent to his family members.

"What is clear from the complaint and what we have so far is he was targeting president Trump," he said. "As far as understanding additional motivation, that's for the FBI and law enforcement."

According to an affidavit filed by an FBI agent in court, prior to the shooting, on April 6, Allen booked a room at the hotel where the dinner was to take place and traveled from California to the US capital by train.

The affidavit revealed that Allen had referred to himself as the "Friendly Federal Assassin" in emails where he discussed plans to target senior US officials.

RFE/RL's senior Washington correspondent, Alex Raufoglu, was at the Washington gala on April 25, when developments had unfolded.

"It was shocking. Everyone was looking for some shelter options," Raufoglu said, recalling the first moments.

"Obviously, some started immediately hiding under a table. Reporters immediately started documenting, seeking some information. All of a sudden you saw the Secret Service found its way in and they escorted the president out."

With reporting by Reuters and Fox News.