Podcast: A Killing In The Middle East And A Pipeline To Europe

Vladimir Putin is expected to meet with Recep Tayyip Erdogan on January 8 for a ceremony to open the Turkstream pipeline, which has begun pumping natural gas to the Balkans via Turkey. The Russian and Turkish presidents also seem certain to discuss events in the Middle East, where the U.S. killing of a top Iranian military leader has added to tensions. Current Time Executive Editor Kiryl Sukhotski joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.