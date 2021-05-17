Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

The Crackdown Goes Underground

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for tighter gun regulations after a deadly school shooting in Kazan, but will it happen -- and will the Kremlin use the attack to expand control over the Internet? Also, some of the latest victims of the state’s crackdown on perceived opponents are former Moscow subway workers who were fired over alleged support for imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

