Court Fights And Courtyard Lights

After big street protests over Aleksei Navalny's jailing were met with a violent crackdown, the Kremlin opponent and his allies called for a different kind of demonstration on February 14, with Russians stepping out of their homes and shining mobile-phone flashlights into the sky. Meanwhile, the court cases targeting Navalny continue. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects for RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.