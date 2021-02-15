Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Court Fights And Courtyard Lights
After big street protests over Aleksei Navalny's jailing were met with a violent crackdown, the Kremlin opponent and his allies called for a different kind of demonstration on February 14, with Russians stepping out of their homes and shining mobile-phone flashlights into the sky. Meanwhile, the court cases targeting Navalny continue. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects for RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
