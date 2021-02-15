Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Court Fights And Courtyard Lights

After big street protests over Aleksei Navalny's jailing were met with a violent crackdown, the Kremlin opponent and his allies called for a different kind of demonstration on February 14, with Russians stepping out of their homes and shining mobile-phone flashlights into the sky. Meanwhile, the court cases targeting Navalny continue. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects for RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

