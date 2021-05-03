Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

The Point Of No Return

The Point Of No Return
The Point Of No Return

As the government steps up its efforts to neutralize Aleksei Navalny and his supporters across Russia ahead of parliamentary elections due in September, some observers say the repression has reached a point of no return. Has the Kremlin’s crackdown pulled Russia into a dark new era? Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL’s Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

