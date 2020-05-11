Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: A Subdued Victory Day And Questions About The COVID-19 Death Toll
The coronavirus crisis made for a scaled-down version of Victory Day celebrations in Moscow and the rest of the country. Meanwhile, there is growing evidence that the real death toll from COVID-19 in Russia could be much higher than the official numbers indicate. RFE/RL Moscow correspondent Matthew Luxmoore joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
