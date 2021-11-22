Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

Memorial In The Crosshairs

Memorial In The Crosshairs
Embed
Memorial In The Crosshairs

No media source currently available

0:00 0:21:50 0:00
Direct link

The fate of the prominent human rights group Memorial hangs in the balance -- though it may already have been decided -- as courts hold hearings on the government’s bid to order its closure. And the COVID crisis persists in Russia, with daily fatality tolls at record highs and lawmakers preparing to consider new restrictions that would be imposed next year. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL’s Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.​

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG