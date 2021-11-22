Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Memorial In The Crosshairs
The fate of the prominent human rights group Memorial hangs in the balance -- though it may already have been decided -- as courts hold hearings on the government’s bid to order its closure. And the COVID crisis persists in Russia, with daily fatality tolls at record highs and lawmakers preparing to consider new restrictions that would be imposed next year. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL’s Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
