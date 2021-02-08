Navalny's Crime And Punishment
Protests in Russian streets. Opposition leader Aleksei Navalny ordered to prison. Riot cops bashing protesters. A venerable Russian liberal bashing Navalny. Last week was a momentous week in Russian politics, and in Vladimir Putin's presidency. What comes next? RFE/RL Russian Service correspondent Mark Krutov joins guest host Mike Eckel to unpack the week's events and offer some predictions going forward.
Episodes
-
February 01, 2021
High Stakes On The Streets And In Court
-
January 25, 2021
Protests And Portents
-
January 18, 2021
Navalny's Return
-
-
December 28, 2020
Podcast: The Constitution Is Changed, A Kremlin Foe Is Poisoned
-
December 21, 2020
Podcast: What Putin Said And Why