Navalny's Crime And Punishment

Protests in Russian streets. Opposition leader Aleksei Navalny ordered to prison. Riot cops bashing protesters. A venerable Russian liberal bashing Navalny. Last week was a momentous week in Russian politics, and in Vladimir Putin's presidency. What comes next? RFE/RL Russian Service correspondent Mark Krutov joins guest host Mike Eckel to unpack the week's events and offer some predictions going forward.