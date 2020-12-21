Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: What Putin Said And Why
At his annual press conference on December 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Ramzan Kadyrov, criticized the West, and -- without evidence -- cast Kremlin foe Aleksei Navalny as a U.S. asset. RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss the motives for the remarks.
