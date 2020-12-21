Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: What Putin Said And Why

Podcast: What Putin Said And Why

At his annual press conference on December 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Ramzan Kadyrov, criticized the West, and -- without evidence -- cast Kremlin foe Aleksei Navalny as a U.S. asset. RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss the motives for the remarks.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

