Podcast: What Putin Said And Why

At his annual press conference on December 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Ramzan Kadyrov, criticized the West, and -- without evidence -- cast Kremlin foe Aleksei Navalny as a U.S. asset. RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss the motives for the remarks.