Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Podcast: Momentous Events In Khabarovsk And Karelia

Podcast: Momentous Events In Khabarovsk And Karelia
Podcast: Momentous Events In Khabarovsk And Karelia

Protests persist in Khabarovsk, with tens of thousands turning out for a weekend rally and other demonstrations held elsewhere in the Russian Far East. In the northwestern Karelia region, meanwhile, gulag historian Yury Dmitriyev will hear the verdict in a controversial trial that touches on narratives about Russia’s past and could hold clues about its future. RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

