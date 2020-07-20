Podcast: Momentous Events In Khabarovsk And Karelia
Protests persist in Khabarovsk, with tens of thousands turning out for a weekend rally and other demonstrations held elsewhere in the Russian Far East. In the northwestern Karelia region, meanwhile, gulag historian Yury Dmitriyev will hear the verdict in a controversial trial that touches on narratives about Russia’s past and could hold clues about its future. RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
