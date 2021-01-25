Podcast: Protests And Portents

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

Tens of thousands of people protested in cities across Russia on January 23, denouncing the government and demanding the release of jailed Kremlin opponent Aleksei Navalny. Thousands were detained in a harsh police crackdown that drew condemnation from Washington. RFE/RL Senior Correspondent Mike Eckel joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.