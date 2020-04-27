Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: U.S Ties And A Crucial COVID-19 Moment

Podcast: U.S Ties And A Crucial COVID-19 Moment

Podcast: U.S Ties And A Crucial COVID-19 Moment
Podcast: U.S Ties And A Crucial COVID-19 Moment

Just when things were potentially looking up, Russia's coronavirus numbers went up, with the biggest jump in confirmed cases and the highest single-day death toll both reported over the weekend. Meanwhile, a series of Trump-Putin phone calls and other U.S.-Russia contacts attracts attention. RFE/RL Senior Correspondent Mike Eckel joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

