Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: U.S Ties And A Crucial COVID-19 Moment
Just when things were potentially looking up, Russia's coronavirus numbers went up, with the biggest jump in confirmed cases and the highest single-day death toll both reported over the weekend. Meanwhile, a series of Trump-Putin phone calls and other U.S.-Russia contacts attracts attention. RFE/RL Senior Correspondent Mike Eckel joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
