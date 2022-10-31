Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Navalny, The Duma, And An Expanded Anti-LGBT Bill

The Duma stops live transmissions and prepares broad new anti-LGBT legislation. Navalny says he's targeted in a new criminal probe. Ben Noble, associate professor of Russian politics at University College London, associate fellow at Chatham House, and co-author of the recent book Navalny: Putin's Nemesis, Russia's Future? joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).

