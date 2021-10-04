Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Pandora, Politkovskaya, And The Search For Justice
A massive leak of financial documents exposes the hidden wealth and dealings of several people close to President Vladimir Putin. And it’s been 15 years since Anna Politkovskaya, the groundbreaking journalist who exposed abuses of power and human rights, was shot dead. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL’s Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
