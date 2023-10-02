Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).
How The 'October Events' Shaped Russia. And Is Western Support For Ukraine In Jeopardy?
On October 4, 1993, a tense standoff between President Boris Yeltsin and opponents holed up in the "White House" came to a violent head when government forces shelled the parliament building on the Moscow River, a development that still reverberates in Russia today. This weekend, developments in the United States and Slovakia raised questions about the future of Western support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Kadri Liik, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
