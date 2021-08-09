Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
A Year Of Intensified Clampdowns In Russia And Belarus
One year ago, a deeply disputed election threw Belarus into turmoil as unprecedented crowds protested Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s victory claim and he cracked down hard. The Russian state has helped prop up Lukashenka while intensifying its own repressions at home. RFE/RL senior correspondent Tony Wesolowsky joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
