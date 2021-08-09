Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

A Year Of Intensified Clampdowns In Russia And Belarus

One year ago, a deeply disputed election threw Belarus into turmoil as unprecedented crowds protested Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s victory claim and he cracked down hard. The Russian state has helped prop up Lukashenka while intensifying its own repressions at home. RFE/RL senior correspondent Tony Wesolowsky joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

