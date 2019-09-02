Podcast: The Prisoner Swap That Didn't Happen, Bolton In Chisinau, And Ms Sandu Doesn't Go To Washington

Guest host Mike Eckel talks to RFE/RL Ukrainian Service correspondent Natalia Churikova about a Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap that has not yet happened, but may still go ahead in the coming days. Churikova also casts her eye over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s new government. Mircea Țicudean, a correspondent with RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, also offers insight into John Bolton’s recent visit to Chisinau and Prime Minister Maia Sandu’s postponed trip to Washington, D.C.