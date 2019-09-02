Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Podcast: The Prisoner Swap That Didn't Happen, Bolton In Chisinau, And Ms Sandu Doesn't Go To Washington

Podcast: The Prisoner Swap That Didn't Happen, Bolton In Chisinau, And Ms Sandu Doesn't Go To Washington
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:12:48 0:00
Direct link

Guest host Mike Eckel talks to RFE/RL Ukrainian Service correspondent Natalia Churikova about a Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap that has not yet happened, but may still go ahead in the coming days. Churikova also casts her eye over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s new government. Mircea Țicudean, a correspondent with RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, also offers insight into John Bolton’s recent visit to Chisinau and Prime Minister Maia Sandu’s postponed trip to Washington, D.C.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG