The Week's Best: Seven Great Stories From The Past Seven Days

'Shot Like Partridges': The Crushing Of The Kronstadt Uprising A century ago, Lenin's communists turned their guns on rebelling sailors once hailed as the "pride and glory" of the Bolshevik Revolution. By Amos Chapple

Gorbachev At 90: Looking Back At A Career That Changed History Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who turns 90 on March 2, presided over the collapse of the Soviet bloc and the end of the Cold War. By RFE/RL

China In Eurasia: Beijing's Path In Europe Gets Bumpy This week, we issued our first China In Eurasia briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter tracking China’s resurgent influence from Eastern Europe to Central Asia. Here's a look at what RFE/RL correspondent Reid Standish has been following this month. You can subscribe to the monthly briefing here. (It will be sent to your in-box the first Wednesday of each month.)

Romanian Orthodox Church Rejects Calls For Baptism Changes After Baby's Tragic Death​ The death of a six-week-old infant after he was submerged during a baptism ceremony has sparked public outrage in Romania and has led to calls for the ritual to be changed. By Alison Mutler

Outrage In Russia After Screams Of Dying Woman Ignored A court case is causing outrage on Russian social media after evidence was presented showing how desperate calls to emergency services were ignored, allowing a man to torture and then kill his ex-girlfriend at an apartment in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. In a recording on one call, the victim's screams can be clearly heard, but the operator says, "What should I do about it?" By Ray Furlong and Current Time

Sputnik V: The Story Of Russia's Controversial COVID‑19 Vaccine In 1957, the world's first manmade object entered into orbit around the Earth. It was called Sputnik and it was launched by the Soviet Union. Sixty-three years later, Russia launched another Sputnik: Sputnik V, the first vaccine registered against the coronavirus. By Kristyna Foltynova