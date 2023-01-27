The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Another Cold, Dark Winter That Central Asia Will Not Forget The coldest winter in at least 15 years has rocked several of Central Asia's largest cities, even costing the mayor of Uzbekistan's capital his job. By Chris Rickleton

Light In The Darkness: Ukrainian Teen Dancers Bring Country’s Plight To A Mass Audience Overcoming war, dislocation, occupation, and death, five Ukrainian teenagers have taken their country’s story to the big stage of the popular U.S. television program America’s Got Talent. By Maria Horban

Ukrainian Army Drone Footage Shows Purported Russian Sneak Attack Drone footage released by the Ukrainian Army shows troops making their way across a frozen landscape, before coming under fire. Current Time reporter Andriy Kuzakov visited Ukrainian trenches at the site -- coming under fire on the way. By Andriy Kuzakov, Current Time, and Ray Furlong

Women At War: Ukraine's Female Soldiers Dream Of Freedom, Fight For Survival Russia’s invasion of Ukraine put the country’s female soldiers in the spotlight, where many have stepped up and enhanced their role in a military formerly seen as “no place for women.” But threats to women’s rights are growing as the war drags on, the deputy head of a women’s veteran group warns. By Aleksander Palikot

Western Tanks A 'Vital Part Of Recipe' As Ukraine Seeks To Drive Out Russian Forces German Leopard 2 and U.S. Abrams tanks pledged this week will give Ukraine's armed forces a “vital” boost, experts say, but they are only one part of the recipe that might enable Kyiv to drive out Russian forces. By Todd Prince

Hundreds Homeless In Wake Of Kosovo Floods Heavy rains caused rivers in Kosovo to breach their banks recently, filling streets and homes with water in several towns. The floodwaters have now receded, but hundreds of residents remain homeless with recovery efforts in the South Mitrovica area focused on restoring power and finding those who went missing. By RFE/RL's Balkan Service, Doruntina Baftiu. and Will Tizard

Sarajevo Philharmonic Survives War And Poverty To Reach 100th Anniversary The principal orchestra of Bosnia-Herzegovina, whose performances have carried on despite existential challenges, is celebrating a century of artistic excellence this year. The esteemed symphonic group is heading into a full calendar of concerts to fete the milestone, which will be capped by a performance with star guest conductor Riccardo Muti in October. By RFE/RL's Balkan Service, Sejla Ibrahimovic, and Will Tizard



The Rise Of Romania's 'Communist Tourism' Decades after the bloody overthrow of Nicolae Ceausescu, tourism based on landmarks from Romania's communist era has become a thriving industry. By Amos Chapple

Afghanistan's Ethnic Kyrgyz Want To Escape The Taliban, But It's No Easy Task Dozens of ethnic Kyrgyz have sold their homes and livestock in Afghanistan's remote Wakhan Corridor and are seeking help from Kyrgyzstan to repatriate them to their ancestral homeland. The Kyrgyz government says it's committed to repatriating the ethnic Kyrgyz, but there are many hurdles to facilitate their return. By Baktygul Chynybaeva and Farangis Najibullah