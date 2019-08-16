We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media using the buttons on this page if you liked what you read.

Boys With Brides: Afghanistan’s Untold Dilemma Of Underage Marriages Much has been written about Afghan girls who are forced to become child brides. But a painful story that few Afghans talk about is how boys also are being pushed into marriage at a young age. By Ron Synovitz and Freshta Jalalzai

​Turkmenistan: Inside Central Asia's Hermit Kingdom​ Photographer Amos Chapple went to Turkmenistan in the summer of 2012. These photos -- some published for the first time -- capture the spookiness and spectacle of one of the world's most-closed countries. By Amos Chapple

​A Fisherman's Paradise Or An Ecological 'Chernobyl'? Ukraine's Lake Sasyk​ Ukraine's Lake Sasyk was created artificially when Soviet engineers separated a lagoon from the Black Sea and flooded it with water from the Danube. Critics say it's an environmental disaster, but others say it has created a unique ecosystem. By Ray Furlong, Current Time, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

​'Bums, Freaks, And Gypsies': How The Pro-Kremlin Media Depicts The Moscow Protesters​ Tens of thousands of Muscovites are fighting for a fair election in the city at Russia's heart. State TV and pro-Kremlin media are casting them as a freaky assortment of fringe groups out to subvert values, sow chaos, and hand Crimea back to Ukraine – or just to listen to music. By Todd Prince

Iran Poised To Lift Ban On Women At Men's Soccer Games Iran is set to allow women to attend men's soccer matches, lifting a decades-long ban following pressure from FIFA. But women will still not be given completely free access to stadiums, with Iranian officials saying there would be separate entrances and seating areas. By RFE/RL's Radio Farda and AFP

​The Dear Leader Is Dead -- Long Live The Dear Leader: What's An Authoritarian Regime To Do When Its Leader Dies?​ When a trio of Soviet leaders died in quick succession in the 1980s, the ballet Swan Lake was the cue that something dire was about to be announced on state TV. It's a different scenario these days for authoritarian governments. But it's not wholly different. By Mike Eckel

​Russian Nuke-Powered Hypersonic Missile Responsible For Deadly Incident? Not So Fast...​ In the aftermath of a deadly radioactive incident in Russia's Far North, many have suggested the culprit was the testing of a nuclear-propelled missile capable of flying at hypersonic speeds. But others say not so fast... By Michael Scollon