What Comes Next After A Clash Of Diplomacy Between Russia, The U.S., And NATO?

Last week saw the most consequential European security negotiations in years, as diplomats from Russia, NATO, and the United States tried to find agreement on Moscow's sweeping demands -- demands undergirded by around 100,000 troops deployed to Ukraine's borders. So what comes next? Are we about to see new war in Ukraine? Kadri Liik, a senior fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, and Sam Greene, director of the Russia Institute at King's College London, join host Mike Eckel to discuss.

Episodes

