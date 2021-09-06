Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
The Elections Approach
Ahead of the September 17-19 election of the State Duma and regional balloting across Russia, there's evidence the Kremlin is doing its best to thwart Putin foe Aleksei Navalny's Smart Voting initiative and keep dissent at a minimum. RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
