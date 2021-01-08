The Week's Best: 10 RFE/RL Stories You Need To Read (Or Watch)

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

'Effects From South Ossetia War Linger 30 Years Later A small, savage conflict that started three three decades ago in the Caucasus Mountains still has daily consequences for ethnic Georgians and Ossetians. By Amos Chapple

'We Know What To Do': Far-Right Figures Across Eastern Europe Applaud U.S. Capitol Violence As a violent mob briefly took over parts of the U.S. Capitol building in a bid to overturn a democratic presidential election, some far-right, nationalist, and racist figures across Eastern Europe and the Balkans saw a common cause with the Confederate flag-waving rioters. By Robert Coalson

Families Still Looking For Answers One Year After Iran Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner A year after Iran shot down a Ukrainian civilian airliner as it took off from Tehran, killing 176 passengers and crew, relatives of the dead are still waiting for answers. By Ray Furlong and Current Time Also See: A Year After Iran Downed Ukrainian Airliner, Families Still Seeking Justice

Migrants Still Out In The Cold After Bosnian Camp Fire Hundreds of migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and other countries have been sleeping outdoors in freezing weather since a fire destroyed part of the Lipa camp in northwest Bosnia-Herzegovina. The military is rebuilding the camp to provide suitable winter shelter, but there's no timeline yet for when migrants will be able to move in. By RFE/RL's Balkan Service and Reuters

Controversial 'Russian Gift' Comments Spark Mixed Feelings In Northern Kazakhstan Recent remarks by Russian politicians, one of whom said a northern Kazakh region was a "great gift from Russia" to Kazakhstan, have caused unease. Some Kazakhs demanded an apology and see the comments as fueling separatism. But many ethnic Russians living in the Northern Kazakhstan Province have mixed feelings about where their future belongs. By Petr Trotsenko

​Many Tajiks Forced To Skip Meals As Poverty Deepens, Survey Shows A World Bank survey has found that a significant part of the population in Tajikistan consumes is not getting enough food as the coronavirus pandemic further crushed the country’s economy. Experts say the situation will only improve if Tajiks get access to vaccines and are able to go abroad next year for work. By Farangis Najibullah

The Curious Case Of Bishkek's $1 Million Deal With Ex-Israeli Intelligence Worker An obscure Kyrgyz businessman signed a $1 million lobbying contract on behalf of the nation’s acting president with a man who says he's a former Israeli spy. By Todd Prince

Holiday Greetings From Georgia, Home Of The 'World's Oldest Christmas Tree' As part of an occasional series on how the end-of-year holidays are celebrated in some parts of our broadcast region, we talked to Okropir Rukhadze from RFE/RL's Georgian Service about how Christmas is celebrated in his country. As a festival with deep roots in Georgia, it is marked by some distinctive age-old traditions and a seasonal feast that showcases the depth and variety of the local cuisine. By Coilin O'Connor and Okropir Rukadze

Starving, Weak, And Penniless: Russians Try Life On Minimum Wage A group of industrial workers in the central Russian region of Chelyabinsk have tried to survive on the national monthly minimum wage for one month. They found themselves starving, unable to afford medicine or treatment, and underperforming at work. By Current Time., RFE/RL's Russian Service, and Neil Bowdler