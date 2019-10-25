The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

The Politics Of Memory: A Struggle For An Institute And What It Means For Ukrainian Identity The 2014 Maidan street protests and the war that subsequently erupted with Russia-backed separatists have forced a rethinking of Ukrainian identity. But who gets to decide what it is? By Mike Eckel

Analysis: The Nazarbaevs Go Wild As Kazakhstan Burns​ Kazakhstan has gone through some unusual times in the last few years. The country has seen its currency drop in value, there have been anti-government protests, and a new president came to power in what was viewed by observers and many Kazakhs as an undemocratic process. So recent reports that the first president and his family are living lives far beyond what most people in Kazakhstan can imagine is upsetting news to many Kazakhs. By Bruce Pannier

Remembering The 1956 Hungarian Uprising On October 23, 1956, Hungary rose up against communist rule. It was the first armed revolution against an Eastern Bloc regime. The uprising was crushed and the return to democracy that had been fought for was delayed until its anniversary 30 years ago, when the Hungarian Republic was declared in 1989. By Ivan Gutterman

LGBT In Turkmenistan: Go To Jail Or Live A Lie A 24-year-old gay man in Ashgabat spoke to RFE/RL about his struggles living in a country where homosexuality is a criminal offense and widely condemned by society. By Farangis Najibullah and RFE/RL's Turkmen Service​

Song Mocking Ex-Central Bank Chief Sparks Outrage In Ukraine A song mocking former central bank chief Valeria Hontareva has sparked outrage in Ukraine and raised fresh questions about ties between President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administration and the country’s tycoons. By Tony Wesolowsky

'This Camp Is For Animals': Calls To Relocate Migrants In Bosnia As Winter Looms As winter looms, the United Nations is urging Bosnia to urgently relocate migrants and refugees from a squalid camp near the city of Bihac. By RFE/RL's Balkan Service and Stuart Greer

Suburban Wasteland: New Russian Homeowners Feel Trapped In Infrastructure-Poor 'Ghettos' Russians who bought new apartments in complexes in St. Petersburg before construction began were promised schools, medical clinics and other services would be built as well. However, reality in many cases has fallen far short. By Tatyana Voltskaya and Tony Wesolowsky

If You're A 14-Year-Old Girl In Turkmenistan, Get Ready For A Gynecological Exam School administrators in Turkmenistan’s Mary Province have told female students to undergo gynecological tests to prevent teenage pregnancies and immoral behavior. By RFE/RL’s Turkmen Service

It's Hard To Be A Girl In Afghanistan. For The Jogi Minority, It's Even Tougher Afghan children must have IDs to go to school. And each family must have a permanent residence in order to get their IDs. Many members of the Jogi minority, a formerly nomadic people, have neither, and are unable to vote, own land, or attend school. By RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan