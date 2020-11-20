The Week's Best: 10 RFE/RL Stories You Need To Read (Or Watch)

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

For Displaced Azerbaijanis, Truce Reawakens 'Dream' Of Returning Home For hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis displaced during the early 1990s by the war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a Russian-brokered truce has reignited dreams of returning home. By Andy Heil and RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijanis Plan Return As Armenians Destroy Homes Azerbaijanis who fled the Nagorno-Karabakh region during the 1990s conflict with Armenians are now looking forward to returning to their home villages. But as Armenians left, they were burning their houses and ripping down electricity poles.​ By Ray Furlong and RFE/RL's Azerbaijani and Armenian services

Technology, Tactics, And Turkish Advice Lead Azerbaijan To Victory In Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan took lessons from NATO-member Turkey's experiences in Afghanistan, Syria, and Libya to achieve a swift battlefield victory in the war in Nagorno-Karabakh. By Ron Synovitz

As Kremlin Critics Toast The Defeat Of Moldova's Pro-Russian President, Others Say Moscow's Influence Will Remain One commentator critical of the Kremlin hailed the defeat of an incumbent he labelled a "Putin lackey" at the hands of a pro-EU candidate in Moldova's presidential election. Others urged caution. By Matthew Luxmoore

Lines Lengthen Outside Jails As Belarus Tightens Crackdown Every week, lines of people gather overnight outside a detention center in Minsk, hoping to deliver packets of food and clothing for loved ones being held inside when the gates open in the morning. Since October, they have only been allowed to do this on Thursdays, and there are so many people that they cannot be sure they will be able to deliver their packets. Some 25,000 people have been arrested since protests began in August against a presidential election widely seen as rigged. By Ray Furlong and Current Time

'The Lying Is The Most Upsetting': Medical Care In Russian North Buckles Under COVID Surge The regions of Russia's north have been hit harder by the current spike in COVID-19 cases than they were by the first wave in the spring. Locals say the health service is struggling to cope and that officials are covering up the extent of the problem. By Kirill Kruglikov and Robert Coalson

Ukrainian Medics Dying As COVID-19 Cases Surge Medical workers in Ukraine are mourning lost colleagues as the country struggles to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases. Over half a million Ukrainians have become infected since the start of the pandemic and almost 10,000 have died, according to official figures, including 140 medical workers. By Current Time and Neil Bowdler

Turkmen Villagers Prefer 'Home Treatment' To Ill-Prepared Hospitals Many Turkmen citizens avoid hospitals when they get sick. That's because Turkmenistan's hospitals often don't have heat, blankets, food, or even basic medicines -- and patients are expected to provide everything themselves. By RFE/RL's Turkmen Service

Russian Peacekeepers Guard Key Nagorno-Karabakh Road Russian peacekeepers have been deployed on the road connecting Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh. The deployment is among the terms of a Moscow-mediated truce signed by Armenia and Azerbaijan that put an end to 44 days of deadly fighting. RFE/RL Armenian Service correspondent Sarkis Harutyunian drove up the strategic road, a lifeline for the Armenians still living in Azerbaijan's breakaway territory. By RFE/RL's Armenian Service and Harutyun Mansuryan