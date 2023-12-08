The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Afghans who fled to Pakistan after the Taliban seized power in their home country more than two years ago and are on the path to immigration to the United States are facing arrest and deportation despite being flagged for protection. By Michael Scollon and RFE/RL's Radio Azadi

A comment by an otherwise progressive politician in Romania that she had voted ‘yes’ in a referendum to ban same-sex marriage has sparked controversy and highlighted how controversial the issue is in the Eastern European country ahead of crucial elections. By Alison Mutler