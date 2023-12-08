Kyrgyz DJs Bring Ancient Sounds To A New Generation
The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss
We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.
A single app that can be used for everything from social media and instant messaging to government services like paying taxes. It’s a “dream scenario” for the Russian authorities, a way to dramatically expand surveillance -- and manipulate public opinion. And it’s getting close to reality. By Mike Eckel
LGBT activists have condemned a November 30 ruling by Russia's Supreme Court banning the activities of the "international LGBT movement" in the country. There was no defendant in court, as no such organization exists. Critics see the move as the latest move to target the LGBT community in Russia and cater to President Vladimir Putin's conservative base. LGBT activists say hate crime was already on the rise in Russia before the latest ruling. By Current Time and Reuters
A committee investigating the crimes of the regime of Nicolae Ceausescu says thousands of children -- orphans and unwanted kids -- died in Romania's nightmarish orphanages, many as a result of neglect, including starvation. By Oana Despa
In December 1973, a Paris publishing house began printing Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn's The Gulag Archipelago for the first time. The book, which exposed the full horrors of Soviet communism, has been cited as one of the reasons for the U.S.S.R.'s eventual collapse. Solzhenitsyn's son Ignat, an acclaimed New York conductor, spoke with RFE/RL about the relevance of the book today, and the dramatic events that preceded its publication. By Amos Chapple
Bosnians living near open-pit coal mines are fearful that vast excavations are destabilizing their land and that digging may be illegally extending under people's property. Locals say mines are expanding in areas prone to landslides and worry that heavy rains could spell disaster. Coal companies maintain they are following Bosnian law, but residents say more government oversight is needed to regulate mining practices. By RFE/RL's Balkan Service, Gojko Veselinovic, and Will Tizard
Afghans who fled to Pakistan after the Taliban seized power in their home country more than two years ago and are on the path to immigration to the United States are facing arrest and deportation despite being flagged for protection. By Michael Scollon and RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
A comment by an otherwise progressive politician in Romania that she had voted ‘yes’ in a referendum to ban same-sex marriage has sparked controversy and highlighted how controversial the issue is in the Eastern European country ahead of crucial elections. By Alison Mutler
Several Kyrgyz artists are now creating new tracks by incorporating traditional Kyrgyz music and national instruments. The adaptation of ancient songs into nightclub music with a Western twist is gaining popularity in the Central Asian nation. By RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service and Baktygul Chynybaeva
An RFE/RL investigation found that a former Russian envoy to the EU whom European diplomats say works for Russian intelligence is coordinating between Wagner forces and local police in the Central African Republic following the mysterious death of Kremlin-connected warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin. By Mark Krutov, Sergei Dobrynin, and Maja Zivanovic
An initiative to tweak Kyrgyzstan’s flag steams ahead after lawmakers passed the first of three readings of a bill amid strong criticism. Top officials -- including President Sadyr Japarov -- say the current design resembles a sunflower, a Kyrgyz language metaphor for dependence and servility. By Chris Rickleton and RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service