The Week's Best: 10 Stories Or Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days, including content from Gandhara, the RFE/RL website focusing exclusively on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

'I Have Done Everything I Could': Russian Antiwar Protesters Speak Out Speaking out against the war on Ukraine is a dangerous business in Russia, and the state is using all its powers to silence dissenting voices. RFE/RL has spoken to some Russians who, despite the risks, refused to stay silent. By RFE/RL’s Idel.Realities, North.Realities, and Siberia.Realities

Refusing To Flee: Ukrainian Civilians In Avdiyivka Endure Russian Shelling With incessant Russian shelling and no electricity or running water, life in the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiyivka is a dangerous daily struggle. About 3,000 civilians remain in the city, down from a population of 20,000 at the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. RFE/RL Ukrainian Service correspondent Roman Pahulych visited the damaged town located near the front lines in Ukraine's Donetsk region and spoke to those who refuse to flee. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

Missing In Ukraine: Thousands In Desperate Online Search For Loved Ones After weeks of searching, Lilia Borysovska discovered her brother was being held at a prison in a Russian-occupied part of Ukraine. But she's relatively lucky. Many Ukrainians are still desperately searching for loved ones who have disappeared without a trace. The police have registered 15,000 missing persons, and a volunteer online platform gets 100-150 new cases every day. By Yuliia Zhukova and Current Time

Putin's Visitors: Bribes, Lollipops, And A Big 'Meh' From Liz Cheney Records detailing Vladimir Putin's time as a controversial St. Petersburg committee head in the 1990s are sparse. RFE/RL digs into a handful that reporters were able to obtain -- and reveals the stories behind their scant contents. By Mark Krutov, Sergei Dobrynin, Andrei Soshnikov, and Carl Schreck

Ukraine's 'Foreign Legion' On The Syevyerodonetsk Front Line Volunteers from Georgia, France, Australia, Brazil, and other countries are fighting on the front line in the battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Syevyerodonetsk. RFE/RL accompanied a unit of men who say they have come from abroad to help defend Ukraine against Russian occupation. By Maryan Kushnir and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

Ukrainian Amputee Soldier Weds Sweetheart After Hell Of Mariupol Ukrainian marine Oleksandr Pykuy lost both his lower arms in the battle for Mariupol. He was evacuated to the Azovstal steel plant from where the Ukrainian military flew him out by helicopter. On returning to safety, he married his girlfriend, Tetyana. By Current Time

Tajiks Watching Less Russian TV, But Its News Still Shapes Public Opinion A new survey shows Tajiks watch less Russian TV than they did three years ago. Respondents said they have increased interest in Persian and Uzbek entertainment channels, though Russian news programs still play a major role in shaping public opinion. By Barot Yusufi and Mullorajab Yusufi

LGBT Community In Uzbekistan Faces Abuse, Discrimination, Imprisonment, Report Says Rights advocates have urged Uzbek authorities to decriminalize homosexuality to protect the rights of sexual minorities. In a new report, three international rights groups said sexual minorities in Uzbekistan are vulnerable to abuse, discrimination, and imprisonment, while some police exploit laws criminalizing homosexuality by blackmailing and extorting bribes from LGBT people. By RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service ALSO READ: Life As An LGBT Person In Central Asia

Months After Water Shortage Protests, Iranians Say Farms 'Turning To Dust' Water shortages in the Iranian province of Isfahan led to mass protests in November 2021 and a brutal government response. Farmers in the province say the situation still has not improved and accuse officials of gross mismanagement. By RFE/RL's Radio Farda