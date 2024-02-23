The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

The Coming Year May Not End The War In Ukraine. But It Could Decide The Outcome. Russia's war against Ukraine probably won't end in 2024. But talk of a stalemate may be misleading -- and the fate of further U.S. weapons supplies will be an enormous factor. In any case, the coming year will be crucial for the war, for the West, and, above all, for Ukraine. By Steve Gutterman

How Hungarian Influencers Are Turning The Politically Apathetic Into Protesters Thousands took to the streets of Budapest over the weekend following the pardoning of a man complicit in the sexual abuse of children. With the case already claiming the scalp of the country's president, the protests have been energized by social media influencers and are bringing in a new crowd. By Lilu Rutai

The Most Dangerous Train Ride In Ukraine The train runs from Kyiv to Kramatorsk, the last stop before the front line in eastern Ukraine. Its carriages are filled with soldiers returning from leave who exchange final kisses with family and lovers on station platforms. The emotional farewells come as Russia's full-scale invasion enters a second year. The train conductor hopes for peace and says everyone is "exhausted by this war." By Borys Sachalko, Current Time, Austin Malloy, and Ray Furlong

'Undesirable' In Russia: What Does The Label Mean And What Are The Consequences? Russia has increasingly been labeling entities as so-called “foreign agents” or “undesirable” to snuff out any voices not aligned with the Kremlin. The Russian Justice Ministry has included Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on its register of "undesirable organizations," a decision made by the Russian Prosecutor-General's Office on February 20. By RFE/RL See also: VIDEO: Russia Declares RFE/RL An 'Undesirable Organization,' Threatening Prosecution For Reporters, Sources

Iran's Clerical Rulers Face 'Legitimacy Crisis' Ahead Of Elections Voters in Iran will go to the polls on March 1 in elections that are likely to solidify hard-liners' hold on power. The elections come amid rising anti-establishment sentiment among the public and are the first since unprecedented nationwide protests in 2022. By Kian Sharifi

As Migrant Route Claims Lives, Bosnians Strive To Help Victims' Families As Afghans, Syrians, and other migrants continue to cross the Balkans on foot toward Western Europe, some never reach their destination. Bosnian officials say dozens have drowned trying to cross the Drina River that forms part of the border with Serbia. Local rescue workers and volunteers play a vital role in handling those tragedies. Bosnians search for the missing, lead identification efforts, communicate with grieving families, and ensure a dignified burial for the victims. By RFE/RL's Balkan Service and Margot Buff



'Like An Earthquake': Serbian Villagers Stand Up To Chinese Mining Company Over Environmental Concerns Villagers protesting environmental degradation and the dangerous use of explosives have forced the Chinese mining giant Zijin to suspend production at a mine in eastern Serbia, setting the stage for a deeper fight over its future. By Branko Pesic

Russian Bikers Face Torture, Terrorism Charges After Opposing War in Ukraine A Russian motorcycle club has been labeled a terrorist cell after criticizing the war in Ukraine in a closed chat and on social media. A member of the group, a father of four, says he was tortured and forced to confess after security forces claimed to find bomb parts and other illegal weapons on his property. His family fled to neighboring Georgia while another club member escaped arrest and now lives in the United States. By Current Time