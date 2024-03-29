The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.
Exclusive: Who Are The Suspects In The Moscow Concert Attack? Here's What Their Relatives Say.
The mother of a Tajik suspect allegedly involved in the deadly attack in Russia told RFE/RL the “entire family is suffering the consequences” after her son was charged. Tajik officials have rounded up family members of the suspects. RFE/RL visited their hometowns to find out more about their lives. By RFE/RL's Tajik Service
See Also:
What We Know About The Moscow Shooting Suspects
As Tajik Suspects Face Charges For Moscow Attack, Other Migrants Face Backlash In Russia
'They Are Afraid': Tajik Migrant Travel To Russia Plummets After Moscow Attack
What A Missed Terror Warning Says About U.S.-Russian Ties And Putin's Thinking
After the Soviet collapse, Moscow and Washington took steps to exchange intelligence and terrorist warnings, an effort that was ramped up after the September 11, 2001, attacks. For veteran spies like Putin, however, old habits die hard. The Crocus City Hall attack is Exhibit A. By Todd Prince and Mike Eckel
See Also:
Why Putin Is Trying To Pin The Concert Hall Attack On Kyiv And The West
Interview: Putin, The Terror Attack, And The Threat Whose Name He 'Dare Not Speak'
How Putin's Police State Leaves Russia Vulnerable To Terrorist Attacks
Belarusians Prosecuted Simply For Accepting Food Donations
A Florida-based nonprofit, INeedHelpBY, has become the target of a sweeping crackdown by Belarusian law enforcement alleging “extremism” after the group coordinated an estimated $1.7 million in food donations for Belarusian families affected by the country’s repression of government critics. By RFE/RL's Belarus Service
An Unlikely Armenian-Azerbaijani Love Story Ends In Russian Terror Attack
To many, in the Caucasus, in particular, the tragedy of the killings of Lilit Israelian and Vugar Huseynov was compounded by the improbability of a match that spanned the deep ethnic divide stemming from a decades-long conflict. By Joshua Kucera
From Offshoot To 'Spearhead': The Rise Of IS-K, Islamic State's Afghanistan Branch
U.S. officials have blamed IS-K, the Afghanistan branch of the Islamic State extremist group, for the attack on a concert hall near Moscow. Experts say the attack demonstrates the affiliate's growing ambitions and capabilities as well as its leading role in the umbrella organization. By Abubakar Siddique
See Also:
Explainer: What Is Islamic State-Khorasan, The Group Blamed For The Moscow Concert Attack?
Child Rape Case Underscores Kyrgyzstan's Failure To Tackle Plaguing Problem
The Kyrgyz government is struggling to tackle sexual violence against children, an intractable issue for the Central Asian country with numerous cases in recent years. By Farangis Najibullah and RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service
The Russian Military Base In Armenia At The Eye Of A Geopolitical Storm
Fraying Armenia-Russian ties have led to speculation about the future of Russia’s military base in Armenia. But locals find it hard to imagine it leaving. By Joshua Kucera
Siberia In The 1700s: What A French Astronomer Witnessed In Russia
astronomer Jean-Baptiste Chappe d'Auteroche made a detailed description of life in 18th-century Russia as he travelled through Siberia. Now the descriptions he penned and the images that illustrated his book are freely available in an image archive. By Amos Chapple
The Pro-Putin Pop Idols Pitched To Preach Patriotism At Russian Schoolkids
Russian schools could soon be teaching children "patriotic" songs by pop musicians loyal to President Vladimir Putin who have performed in occupied parts of Ukraine. The idea was proposed by a member of Russia's rubber-stamp parliament and has been backed by the Education Ministry. Putin's reportedly favorite band is among the acts being proposed. By Olga Beshlei, Current Time, and Ray Furlong
Hungarian Beekeepers Stung By Honey Imports From Ukraine, China
Beekeepers in Hungary say their "survival is at stake" because of plunging domestic honey prices. Some say the recent government decision to lift the ban on Ukrainian honey imports will hurt local producers. But others point to a bigger issue: cheap, "fake" honey flooding the market from China. By RFE/RL's Hungarian Service and Jakab Kuczogi