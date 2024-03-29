The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Belarusians Prosecuted Simply For Accepting Food Donations A Florida-based nonprofit, INeedHelpBY, has become the target of a sweeping crackdown by Belarusian law enforcement alleging “extremism” after the group coordinated an estimated $1.7 million in food donations for Belarusian families affected by the country’s repression of government critics. By RFE/RL's Belarus Service

An Unlikely Armenian-Azerbaijani Love Story Ends In Russian Terror Attack To many, in the Caucasus, in particular, the tragedy of the killings of Lilit Israelian and Vugar Huseynov was compounded by the improbability of a match that spanned the deep ethnic divide stemming from a decades-long conflict. By Joshua Kucera

From Offshoot To 'Spearhead': The Rise Of IS-K, Islamic State's Afghanistan Branch U.S. officials have blamed IS-K, the Afghanistan branch of the Islamic State extremist group, for the attack on a concert hall near Moscow. Experts say the attack demonstrates the affiliate's growing ambitions and capabilities as well as its leading role in the umbrella organization. By Abubakar Siddique See Also: Explainer: What Is Islamic State-Khorasan, The Group Blamed For The Moscow Concert Attack?

Child Rape Case Underscores Kyrgyzstan's Failure To Tackle Plaguing Problem The Kyrgyz government is struggling to tackle sexual violence against children, an intractable issue for the Central Asian country with numerous cases in recent years. By Farangis Najibullah and RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service

The Russian Military Base In Armenia At The Eye Of A Geopolitical Storm Fraying Armenia-Russian ties have led to speculation about the future of Russia’s military base in Armenia. But locals find it hard to imagine it leaving. By Joshua Kucera

Siberia In The 1700s: What A French Astronomer Witnessed In Russia astronomer Jean-Baptiste Chappe d'Auteroche made a detailed description of life in 18th-century Russia as he travelled through Siberia. Now the descriptions he penned and the images that illustrated his book are freely available in an image archive. By Amos Chapple

The Pro-Putin Pop Idols Pitched To Preach Patriotism At Russian Schoolkids Russian schools could soon be teaching children "patriotic" songs by pop musicians loyal to President Vladimir Putin who have performed in occupied parts of Ukraine. The idea was proposed by a member of Russia's rubber-stamp parliament and has been backed by the Education Ministry. Putin's reportedly favorite band is among the acts being proposed. By Olga Beshlei, Current Time, and Ray Furlong