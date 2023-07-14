The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Back To Bakhmut: The Ukrainian Forces Trying To Trap Russian Troops In A Ruined City "Our job is to…make a bad day for the Russians." Following a lull in the fighting, the Ukrainian Army is advancing on the northern and southern flanks of Bakhmut, hoping to surround the destroyed Donetsk region city to avoid getting involved in street fighting again and suffering losses. By Aleksander Palikot. Also see: Video: Ukrainian Troops Inch Forward Amid Heavy Fighting In The Donetsk Region

Memory March: One Man's Three-Day Hike For Peace In Bosnia Every year, Suljo Cakanovic takes part in the Peace March, a three-day hike across Bosnia-Herzegovina to the Potocari cemetery for the July 11 memorial to victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. Cakanovic survived the mass killings of 8,000 Bosniak men and boys by Bosnian Serb forces. Also see: IN PHOTOS: The Pain Never Ends: Commemorating The Srebrenica Genocide As New Victims Are Buried

'You've Lived Enough Already': What Two Ukrainian Women Endured In Russian Captivity Viktoria Andrusha, a 26-year-old schoolteacher, spent six months in Russian captivity, arrested by troops who found photos of Russian military equipment on her phone. She's one of many Ukrainian women who have endured horrific conditions in Russian detention. By Yulia Zhukova

Receding Ukrainian River Reveals Archaeological Secrets Following the bursting of the Khakovka dam in Ukraine, the water level of the Dnieper River has receded to reveal archaeological finds such as a boat that may be as much as 500 years old. By Ray Furlong and Current Time

'Fear Only God': Ales Pushkin, The Nonconformist Artist Who Defied Belarusian Strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka Ales Pushkin, a "talented and fearless" artist who once dumped a load of manure outside the office of Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka and depicted top officials as condemned sinners in a church mural of the Last Judgement, has died in prison under mysterious circumstances. By RFE/RL's Belarus Service

'Readiness For Service': Russia's Schools Continue Marching Toward Militarization Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government has long been developing “patriotic” education at all school levels. But over the next two years, that process will move decidedly in the direction of preparing children to serve in the military. By Current Time

Afghan Women Denounce Taliban Beauty Salon Ban Afghan women who work in beauty salons in Kabul gathered on July 12 to protest a Taliban decree that would shut down their businesses by July 25. In interviews with RFE/RL, women said the closures would leave their families with no means of subsistence. Taliban officials say such services are forbidden under Shari'a law. By Omid Marzban, RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, and Ray Furlong

Revealed: Ukraine Approved Film Licenses For Moscow Movie Mogul's Firm Amid War With Russia A Ukrainian film distributor co-owned by the producer of the patriotic Russian movies Stalingrad and Battalion secured licenses to distribute and show films in Ukraine during the first year of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the investigative unit of RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service has discovered. By Maksym Savchuk