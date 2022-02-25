The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. We are also including content here from Gandhara, an RFE/RL website focusing on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Russia Invades Ukraine

A New Draconian Media Law In Azerbaijan Gives The Government The Power To Decide What's News Azerbaijan has one of the world's worst records on media freedom according to a ranking by Reporters Without Borders -- and it could get worse. A new media law will put even further constraints on independent media and widen the government's power to decide what is and what isn't "objective" news. By Tony Wesolowsky

Radio Farda Exposé On IRGC Corruption, Infighting Raises Ire Of Iranian Authorities A leaked conversation between top Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps officials has shed light on corruption and infighting within the force, and caused a political firestorm in Tehran. Following its publication by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, even the supreme leader has reacted angrily to the implications. By RFE/RL's Radio Farda and Golnaz Esfandiari

A Tale Of Two Diasporas: The Battle For Hungarian Voters Abroad After being given voting rights in 2012, the traditional Hungarian diaspora has been loyal to Viktor Orban. But a new generation of Hungarians living in Western Europe -- many of whom are young, politically engaged, and no fans of the Hungarian prime minister -- is changing the electoral calculus. By Lili Rutai

'Expect No Change': Turkmen Voters React To Berdymukhammedov's 'Serdar Election' There is little enthusiasm among ordinary Turkmen about the March 12 presidential election, which is seen as a mere formality for authoritarian President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov to hand the presidency to his son, Serdar. By RFE/RL's Turkmen Service

Afghan Beauty Parlors Take A Cut After Taliban Takeover Afghanistan's once-thriving beauty salons are now struggling to survive. Business owners and customers say their country's failing economy and the pervasive fear of persecution and restrictions from the ruling Taliban are causing most beauticians to close or make do with fewer customers. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Abubakar Siddique

