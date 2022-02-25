The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.
We are also including content here from Gandhara, an RFE/RL website focusing on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Russia Invades Ukraine
In Kyiv, Residents Head Underground As Fears Of A Russian Attack On Ukraine’s Capital Mount
Hours after Russia invaded Ukraine, an eerie calm fell over the capital as warnings of an imminent attack sent some Kyiv residents to gas up their cars, and others headed down into the subway stations that serve as hardy bomb shelters. By Mike Eckel
Also Read:
'Aggressor Country': With Forces Outside Kyiv, Putin's Government Also Battling On The Home Front
A Hellish Barrage And A Mad Scramble For Shelter: Civilians At Risk As Attacks In Eastern Ukraine Intensify
Putin's Escalation In Ukraine Leaves China Walking A Diplomatic Tightrope
Madness Or Method? Why Putin Recognized The Russia-Backed Separatists In Ukraine
The West And Russian Gas: What You Need To Know
Fleeing War, Ukrainians Say They'll Go 'Wherever There's An Open Door'
People gathered at the railway station in Kostyantynivka, in eastern Ukraine, hoping to catch a train to safety following Russia's invasion on February 24. A tearful woman said she had heard Poland would take refugees, while a man said his family would go "wherever there's an open door." By Current Time
Also Watch:
Mixed Reaction From Russians In Rostov To Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine
Kyiv Shaken By Blasts As 'Aerial Vehicle' Shot Down
War Damage In Ukraine, Seen From Above And On The Ground
Traffic Jams And Lines For Cash As Kyiv Reacts To Russia's Attack On Ukraine
Police Break Up Anti-War Protests Across Russia
A New Draconian Media Law In Azerbaijan Gives The Government The Power To Decide What's News
Azerbaijan has one of the world's worst records on media freedom according to a ranking by Reporters Without Borders -- and it could get worse. A new media law will put even further constraints on independent media and widen the government's power to decide what is and what isn't "objective" news. By Tony Wesolowsky
Radio Farda Exposé On IRGC Corruption, Infighting Raises Ire Of Iranian Authorities
A leaked conversation between top Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps officials has shed light on corruption and infighting within the force, and caused a political firestorm in Tehran. Following its publication by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, even the supreme leader has reacted angrily to the implications. By RFE/RL's Radio Farda and Golnaz Esfandiari
A Tale Of Two Diasporas: The Battle For Hungarian Voters Abroad
After being given voting rights in 2012, the traditional Hungarian diaspora has been loyal to Viktor Orban. But a new generation of Hungarians living in Western Europe -- many of whom are young, politically engaged, and no fans of the Hungarian prime minister -- is changing the electoral calculus. By Lili Rutai
'Expect No Change': Turkmen Voters React To Berdymukhammedov's 'Serdar Election'
There is little enthusiasm among ordinary Turkmen about the March 12 presidential election, which is seen as a mere formality for authoritarian President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov to hand the presidency to his son, Serdar. By RFE/RL's Turkmen Service
Afghan Beauty Parlors Take A Cut After Taliban Takeover
Afghanistan's once-thriving beauty salons are now struggling to survive. Business owners and customers say their country's failing economy and the pervasive fear of persecution and restrictions from the ruling Taliban are causing most beauticians to close or make do with fewer customers. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Abubakar Siddique
'Gentlemen, Enough!': Uzbek Photographer Decries Drastic Reconstructions
Legendary street photographer Anzor Bukharsky has watched the historic sites of his beloved Uzbekistan deformed by endless facelifts and gaudy attempts to attract foreign tourists. Now he’s making a plea to his government -- to simply do less. By RFE/RL